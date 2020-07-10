USAF Connect mobile app continues to provide AFMC info on-the-go

Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | USAF Connect is an Air Force-wide mobile app designed to enable, engage and empower...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | USAF Connect is an Air Force-wide mobile app designed to enable, engage and empower Airmen by centralizing and increasing access to the information they need for their careers. In addition to providing headquarters-level information, local units can maintain sub-apps, accessible through the USAF Connect Favorites Portal. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- After more than 18 months, AFMC personnel continue to benefit from the Air Force Materiel Command presence in USAF Connect mobile application.



The mobile app augments traditional command communication tools by consolidating multiple resources in a single location, while easing access to information and news from all channels. The app improves workforce engagement and efficiency by providing an array of robust features that enhance access to the information personnel need to manage their Air Force life and career.



Top features in the AFMC sub-app on USAF Connect include:



*AFMC general information

*Newcomer information, maps and resources

*News and social media streams

*Emergency contacts

*Resiliency resources

*Air Force guides and fitness information

*Mentoring resources

*AFMC podcast streams

…and more



Users can also establish private collaboration groups within the app, which offer an additional way for units and teams to collaborate and stay in contact through chat and media sharing directly within the application.



AFMC continues to grow their presence in the app, and user feedback is solicited to ensure it meets the current needs of users across the command.



Personnel can install the USAF Connect application from the Apple App Store or Google Play. After installing the USAF Connect on a device, select Air Force Materiel Command when prompted to add favorites.



Once added as a favorite, users can select the AFMC platform to become their home screen on the app. Users can also favorite up to 10 organizations, making it easy to get the information they need anytime, anywhere, from the palm of their hands.



Download USAF Connect:



* USAF Connect - Apple App Store https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/usaf-connect/id1403806821?mt=8



* USAF Connect – Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.m360connect.usaf



USAF Connect is an Air Force-wide mobile app designed to enable, engage and empower Airmen by centralizing and increasing access to the information they need for their careers. In addition to providing headquarters-level information, local units can maintain sub-apps, accessible through the USAF Connect Favorites Portal.