2nd Transportation Battalion Activates Aboard Camp Lejeune

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – In accordance with the 38th Commandant’s Planning Guidance and force design restructuring, 2nd Marine Logistics Group re-designated the former 2nd Transportation Support Battalion as 2nd Transportation Battalion in an activation ceremony at Camp Lejeune on October 7, 2020.



The renaming symbolizes the battalion’s renewed focus on ground transportation operations in support of both 2nd Marine Logistics Group and II Marine Expeditionary Force while landing support, heavy equipment, material handling, and air delivery capabilities are transferred to the newly activated 2nd Landing Support Battalion.



“We’re returning to the legacy of this battalion. This allows us to focus more closely on the mission of ground transportation,” said Lt. Col. Randy D. White, commanding officer of 2nd Transportation Battalion. “We’ll really become experts in motor transportation and ground transport for II Marine Expeditionary Force while partnering closely with 2nd Landing Support Battalion to complete the mission.”



The unit has a storied history and served in multiple overseas campaigns over the past several decades, to include supporting combat operations in Southwest Asia.



2nd Transportation Battalion was first activated on December 11, 1950 at Camp Lejeune as 8th Motor Transport Battalion assigned to Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic.



The unit would go onto support humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in 1989 in the southeastern U.S. after Hurricane Hugo, and again in 1992 in Florida following Hurricane Andrew.



2nd Transportation Battalion also supported Operations Desert Shield and Desert Strom in Southwest Asia from 1990 to 1991.



The unit then participated in Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti from 1994 to 1995 and again provided humanitarian and disaster relief in 1998 in Honduras following Hurricane Mitch.



2nd Transportation Battalion was deactivated on March 30, 2000 and formally reactivated on October 1, 2014 and was assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.



The unit’s honors include a National Defense service streamer with three bronze stars; a Southwest Asia service streamer with three bronze stars; and a Global War on Terrorism service streamer.



The mission of 2nd Transportation Battalion is to provide transportation and throughput support for II Marine Expeditionary Force to facilitate the distribution of personnel, equipment, and supplies by air, ground, and sea.

