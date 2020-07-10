Providing a Wealth of Pediatrician Health - Literal Literacy at NMRTU Everett

Photo By Douglas Stutz | More than just hands-on care… Dr. Renata Lukesic, a board certified pediatrician...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | More than just hands-on care… Dr. Renata Lukesic, a board certified pediatrician assigned to Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Everett, provides a thorough head-to-toe exam as part of her overall nurturing and attentive treatment for her new born patient. Lukesic’s efforts have drawn praise from those she works with and especially those she works for, describing her as a ‘selfless and dedicated provider who always has a patient’s best interest in mind. She works diligently to find new ways to improve her patient’s access to care, and expand the services available to meet their healthcare needs.’ (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Child vaccinations in Washington State have fallen - by almost a third - during the ongoing pandemic outbreak.



That trend is a concern that Dr. Renata Lukesic is confronting with care, competence and compassion to all her patients.



Lukesic, a board certified pediatrician assigned to Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Everett, voluntarily took over as the immunization provider for the clinic due to her clinical expertise, vested interest in providing safe services and to continue her patient advocacy efforts.



“Immunizations are a cornerstone of pediatrics. We want to prevent disease, so it was a natural transition for me to assume this role. In my career, I have thankfully seen several diseases go away because of the implementation of vaccines. That is really satisfying to know that such a big impact can be made in such a short period of time. Vaccines do work and are very effective,” said Lukesic, a transplanted Chicago, Illinois native who arrived at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Everett clinic in November, 2017.



Taking on the added responsibility didn’t encumber her already full schedule. Rather it enhanced it.



According to Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Rutledge, NMRTU Everett officer in charge, Lukesic is frequently sought out for guidance in immunizations scheduling. Perhaps more importantly, she has strived to provide working solutions in multiple patient safety reports to improve immunizations protocol. First, she was instrumental in reviewing and improving the provider vaccine ordering form which helped to reduce any potential administrative glitch related to improper vaccine ordering. She then helped to provide training and process solutions for increased staff awareness to ensure vaccines were given in the appropriate time frames.



Providing immunizations is but one example of Lukesic extending her patient-centered care beyond just giving a shot. She takes the time during the vaccination process to address the reasons why it’s important for the child, explaining not just to the parent, but also to the youngster.



Lukesic strongly encourages that children are in need of health literacy skills early in life. Helping, educating and encouraging them can help build their understanding and knowledge of their health and wellness.



“I like to spend my patient encounters speaking directly to the patient as much as possible. Most school age children can provide an excellent medical history,” Lukesic said. “A lot of parents are a little taken aback by this, especially when meeting me for the first time. But I want the child to be engaged and to feel like they have a lot of control. Adolescent patients should be able to provide the entire history.”



The ongoing pandemic outbreak has also meant not only finding new ways to reach patients - both parent and child – but also expand the clinic capabilities in doing so. Lukesic has done just that.



“At NMRTU Everett, we were able to add telehealth in two ways. First we were able to engage several unique subspecialists through Madigan Army Medical Center directly to our patients without needing to have the patient travel. And then we also started using telehealth to address some chronic medical needs especially for our adolescent patients. COVID-19 certainly has increased the need for telehealth even further,” explained Lukesic, noting that there has been positive feedback on using telehealth for children as well as parents.



“Parents are very pleased with telehealth services,” continued Lukesic. “They can stay in the comfort of their own home. They do not have to worry about child care for siblings. They can even get medication delivered to their front door, if needed. Safety needs to always be the first priority and not all patient concerns can be addressed with telehealth but for many concerns, this is a great option.”



Lukesic also coordinated expansion of telehealth services for pediatric psychiatry to support developmentally delayed youth in the clinic’s area – serving a catchment area approximately 30 miles north of Seattle, Wash. - by partnering with Tripler Army Medical Center.



“At my previous duty location, I was actively involved in implementing primary and subspecialty telehealth services in a remote rural location. I was able to see firsthand that in the right circumstances, it was a very convenient and safe way to deliver medical care,” related Lukesic.



Recognizing a growing tendency of obesity and increased comorbidities among children and adolescents also prompted Lukesic to head a project to evaluate effectiveness of interventions to determine the best courses of treatment to ensure a healthy and ready family population.



She’s held classes for youth in her support of Naval Station Everett’s Fleet and Family Support Center’s Child and Youth Program (CYP) Inclusion Action Team (IAT). She addressed such topics as obesity, provided pregnancy information, and focused on increasing the health literacy for parents on common childhood illnesses, diet and nutritional needs, as well as normal child development.



As part of the CYP IAT, Lukesic regularly met with Naval Station Everett Child Development Center and Child Development Home leadership to assess the needs of high risk children assigned to the local area to ensure necessities were being met.



“Families really appreciate having access to a pediatrician, as pediatricians are specifically trained to take care of children from the newborn period through young adulthood. It is my opinion that we really need to empower the entire family to meet their health goals. I know there are multiple definitions of health but the one that speaks the most to me is, “health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity,” stated Lukesic.



Whether in a clinical setting, via live telehealth stream, or even an available classroom, Dr. Lukesic is at home doing what she enjoys in caring for those in need.



“There are two aspects of my job that I just love. The first is seeing my families succeed in their health goals. Whether it is a mother successfully breastfeeding after a challenging neonatal intensive care unit stay or a school age child controlling their asthma and now exercising without limits. I really enjoy the personal connections with my families as we work together to meet their needs,” said Lukesic. “Second, I really like working with the corpsmen. Their curiosity and vigor for learning new things is so contagious. I love to teach and encourage them in their roles. Many are already working on advanced degrees and it feels great to empower our future health care providers.”



There might be just one drawback to her lengthy work schedule for the dedicated doctor; not enough hours in the day.



“Having enough time to spend with patients is always a challenge. This challenge calls on me to stay creative and think of other ways to meet this need. Telehealth services was one answer to this challenge but I know there are other courses of action to consider as well. I know I have to stay creative and I know I have to do this with true purpose and presence,” Lukesic stressed.