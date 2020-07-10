Shipyard Spotlight: Kenneth Kinstler

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Sheet Metal Mechanic Kenny Kinstler is working on something new every day to make...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Sheet Metal Mechanic Kenny Kinstler is working on something new every day to make ideas a reality at America’s Shipyard. He takes a concept, from simple to complex, and develops prototypes to help make the job easier for the shipyard worker. see less | View Image Page

“You know, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) could use someone like you onboard, Kenny. Don’t worry about your age – your talent and drive is what matters.”



Sheet Metal Mechanic Kenny Kinstler first came to America’s Shipyard at 56 years old after being told that by a friend. He had previously worked at Ford Motor Company for 31 years, diving into every trade he could in order to support his teammates. When the plant closed, Kinstler worked one construction job after another; however, nothing stuck – until he found out about the opportunities at the shipyard – and how he would be the perfect fit to join the workforce in servicing the fleet.



“I was hired in almost immediately upon applying. I originally was told I would be joining as a shop layout guy but they quickly put me on the USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) Project to assist there,” said Kinstler. “I was doing various jobs on the waterfront, helping out where I could. Then they started teaming me up with apprentices so I could help them in their on-the-job training. I absolutely loved working with them all and helping them to grow as tradesmen.”



One of his earliest apprentices – Sheet Metal Mechanic Jonathan Hasty – said working with Kinstler has been one of the best experiences of his time at NNSY. “Kenny is someone who could do anything and excel at it. He’s a mechanical genius and I was very fortunate to get paired with him during my apprenticeship,” said Hasting. “I got to learn so much working with him. We’ve both continued to grow in our positions here and been able to work side-by-side on a lot of projects. Even now, he’s still teaching me so much and I’m very thankful for him. Kenny is one of the greats!”



Kinstler quickly became known as a man who would do whatever he could to help others within the shipyard, a trait he also showed in his time at Ford Motor Company with looking to innovate the work being done to best benefit the workers. When a need came up for a sheet metal mechanic to join an innovative team looking to create prototypes to help the workforce at large – it was clear Kinstler was the man for the job. He was brought onto the Rapid Prototype Center (RPC) team and has been working there for six years.



“We call him ‘Mr. Amazing’ here,” said Process Improvement Program Manager Martrail Parker. “He has an innovative mindset where he’s always looking for ways to improve how a job is done. He can look at a process or procedure and see in his mind ways to best adjust – whether it be adding a new tool to the mix or maybe changing the layout. He has always set his sights on helping others – and he makes it happen. A lot of folks have left the RPC as happy customers because of what Kenny did for them.”



Toolmaker John Tate added, “Kenny has been a great fit for the RPC. His skill set, along with his wide trade experience is invaluable when we are designing, and developing prototypes for the workforce.”



Kinstler has been involved with hundreds of jobs during his time at the RPC, ranging from large sheet metal prototypes to something so small that some may think it too simple to be impactful at the shipyard. But to Kinstler, every single job he does has a great impact – even the small ones.



“I did a toolbox lid holder prototype a few years ago for Lindsey Riddick who was a Shop 11 shipfitter apprentice at the time. One day her arm got slammed shut in her toolbox when something jostled the lid. She came to us with hopes of creating something that could be put into the toolboxes to ensure they don’t injure anyone else. It was such a small device I worked on but it made her and so many others so happy. And it helped keep them safe – and that’s what matters to me. I want to ensure everyone is safe in what they do every day.”



Other jobs Kinstler worked on includes the Breaker Stand Fixture, shadow boxes and a molded case breaker assembly test stand for the Electrical Department (Code 950). Kinstler also got to work side-by-side with his son, Radiation Health Division (Code 105.) Health Physicist Greg Kinstler, to create a Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Mounting Bracket to be placed within the facilities and vessels within the shipyard.



“It was truly a neat experience for me to work with Greg. It’s not every day I get to work together with my son, not since I coached him growing up,” said Kinstler.



Greg added, “It was awesome. I didn’t know if I’d ever get an opportunity to work with my dad on something coming into the shipyard since we worked in different codes. Any chance I get to be around my father, I get excited. I’m sure this project together will be something we will both look back on and cherish forever.”



The two have continued to work on jobs together throughout his nearly nine years at NNSY, Kinstler helping Greg and many others with the prototypes he creates for them. For everything he’s accomplished, Kinstler says he couldn’t have done it alone.



“Every single person who’s helped me along the way has been such an impact in my life and career,” he said. “From my partner in the lab, John, to the folks from all the shops I’ve worked with – the Inside Machinists/Toolmakers (Shop 31), Tool Repair Team (Shop 06), Marine Machinists (Shop 38), Temporary Services (Shop 99), Woodcrafters (Shop 64), Sheet Metal Mechanics (Shop 17), Shipfitters (Shop 11), Electricians (Shop 51), and Welders (Shop 26) – everyone has aided me in the work I do and the lessons I’ve learned. From advice to helping me get material, they’ve all been part of what I do here and I’m forever thankful for everyone I’ve worked with. There’s so many folks here at the shipyard that genuinely want to help others in any way they can. They aspire so many to go beyond their daily jobs and truly ask the question, ‘What can I do to help you?’.”



So what’s on the horizon for Kinstler? Well, he’s not slowing down anytime soon. He and his team at the RPC are continuing to innovate at the shipyard, bringing the ideas of the workforce into reality. “I think if anyone has any idea on how to make their job easier, it’s important to try it and see if it works,” said Kinstler. “I’ve seen it firsthand, even the simpliest of ideas can make all the difference for someone. I want to continue to help make a difference – so come on down to the RPC and let us help you in any way we can.”



Have an innovative idea you’d like to have prototyped into reality? Reach out to the RPC at NFSH_NNSY_RAPID_PROTOTYPE@navy.mil.