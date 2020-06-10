Brig. Gen. Darren Werner tours Detroit Arsenal Fire Department

Two members of the Detroit Arsenal Fire Department pose with Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Charles, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding general TACOM, and Carrie Mead, Detroit Arsenal Garrison Manager. The three were also given a tour of the facility and briefed on upcoming details for Fire Prevention Week 2020 currently taking place. Also pictured are Michael Ball, Detroit Arsenal Fire Chief, and Adam Todd, Assistant Chief of Training.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 11:35
|Story ID:
|380436
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
