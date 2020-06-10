Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Darren Werner tours Detroit Arsenal Fire Department

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Story by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Two members of the Detroit Arsenal Fire Department pose with Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Charles, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding general TACOM, and Carrie Mead, Detroit Arsenal Garrison Manager. The three were also given a tour of the facility and briefed on upcoming details for Fire Prevention Week 2020 currently taking place. Also pictured are Michael Ball, Detroit Arsenal Fire Chief, and Adam Todd, Assistant Chief of Training.

    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal
    Tank-automotive and Armaments Command
    Brig. Gen. Darren Werner

