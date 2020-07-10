NIOC Pensacola Welcomes New CO

CAPT Eduardo Salazar has turned over command of Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola to CDR Jeffery Burke in a ceremony held on September 24th at Pace Church of Christ, Pace, Florida.

During CAPT Salazar’s tenure as Commanding Officer of NIOC Pensacola, he led the command through a period of tremendous growth in personnel, mission, and capability tailored to supporting USCYBERCOM, national partners and operational commanders worldwide. CAPT Salazar will be most remembered for the professionalism, pride of duty, and commitment to naval excellence he brought to the Sailors of NIOC Pensacola. Although he will be dearly missed his lessons will remain long after his departure.

CAPT Salazar will be transferring to Stuttgart, Germany for his next tour along with his wife, Karen, and their children, Ari, and Zander. His oldest son, Schylar, will remain in Pensacola where he is employed as a film editor.

CDR Burke was born in Subic Bay, Philippines, and will serve as the 15th Commanding Officer of NIOC Pensacola. CDR Burke enlisted in 1991 and completed the Cryptologic Technician Collection (CTR) “A” school at Ft. Devens, MA. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in Computer Science and a Master’s in Network Security.

At sea, he served aboard USS Virginia (CGN-38) and USS ELLIOT (DD-967) as an OUTBOARD operator in support of counter-narcotic operations in the Caribbean as well as in the Persian Gulf enforcing United Nations Security Council resolutions off the coast of Iran. He was on Hawaii’s Destroyer, USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG-93) homeported at Pearl Harbor to perform duties as the Ship’s Information Warfare Officer. He later served on the staff of Carrier Strike Group FIVE (CSG-5)/ CTF-70 aboard USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN-76) in Yokosuka, Japan where he reported as the Cryptologic Resource Coordinator and deployed multiple times in support of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces mission. Staff and Ashore assignments include; Naval Security Group Activities Adak, Alaska and Pensacola, Florida, National Security Agency/Central Security Service, Hawaii, Naval Information Warfare Activity Suitland, Maryland, Staff of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet and consecutive tours at Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii as the Subsurface Direct Support Department Head and Deputy Team Lead for 502 Cyber Combat Mission Team (CMT). He was also the Team Lead for 501 CMT, ultimately assuming the duties as TG-1 Commander where he was selected as the 2019 Rochefort Award Recipient for distinguished leadership.

CDR Burke reports to NIOC Pensacola from NIOC Hawaii where he served as the Chief of Staff for Task Force Pacific. CDR Burke takes command of NIOC Pensacola at the height of mission orientation and the growth of personnel over the last two years – his leadership will drive the future of Cyberspace Operational support to Naval and Joint Forces.

From NIOC Pensacola Public Affairs

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2020 Date Posted: 10.07.2020 11:12 Story ID: 380434 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Pensacola Welcomes New CO, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.