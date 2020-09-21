Tyndall holds Weapons System Evaluation Program

Approximately 45 U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and F-15 Eagle aircraft from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, participate in a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 18, 2020. WSEP events are held regularly to practice and troubleshoot air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons system functions utilizing the invaluable air space Tyndall has to offer.

Date Taken: 09.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.07.2020 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US