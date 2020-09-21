Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tyndall holds Weapons System Evaluation Program

    Tyndall holds Weapons System Evaluation Program

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves | A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Operational Test aircraft from Joint Base Langley-Eustis,...... read more read more

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE , FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Approximately 45 U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and F-15 Eagle aircraft from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, participate in a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 18, 2020. WSEP events are held regularly to practice and troubleshoot air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons system functions utilizing the invaluable air space Tyndall has to offer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 10:56
    Story ID: 380433
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE , FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall holds Weapons System Evaluation Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    planes
    tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT