Middleburg, Florida Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Nicholas Rano, a resident of Middleburg, Florida, was recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight, October 5, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“Since arriving in Djibouti in Late July, Rano has been an enormous asset to Air Operations,” said Air Traffic Controller 1st Class, Damon Haney, lead petty officer, Air Terminal Operations Center, Camp Lemonnier. “Rano quickly trained and qualified as a ground control tower liaison controller, which directly enhanced manning capabilities.”



Rano attributes the benefit of working in a smaller department for his opportunities to grow and to contribute to his community.



“Working in a small department I’ve had to take on more responsibilities,” said Rano. “I qualified quickly as a ground control tower liaison controller.”



Haney adds that Rano’s proactive efforts lead to more rest time for the team of controllers. This action is valuable in an environment such as the one at Camp Lemonnier.



"Petty Officer Rano has demonstrated great pride and professionalism in executing his duties in a challenging, high tempo joint environment under extremely arduous conditions," said Master Chief Kevin Hogan, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "I take great pleasure in congratulating Petty Officer Rano on being the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight."



Rano’s contribution to his Air Traffic Controller community is seen and felt by his fellow Sailors.



“His positive attitude, friendly demeanor and superior technical acumen has had an immediate, positive impact on me and my Sailors,” said Haney.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Rano, a 2011 graduate of Ridgeview High School in Middleburg, Florida, credits his success in the Navy and during the deployment to his peer Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class.



“Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Miles Gallagher has been a constant beacon of inspiration to not only me but all our peers,” said Rano. “His steadfast dedication to his craft has propelled my in the correct direction to motivate me to be the best sailor I can be.”



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Woodruff is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Rano is most proud of becoming a shellback while stationed on the Tarawa-class amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5). To become a Shellback Sailor, you must cross the Equator and complete a ceremonial initiation.



Rano plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Both of Rano’s grandfathers are retired Sailors and he holds their experiences close as he carries on a family tradition of sea service.



“Listening to their sea stories and seeing their success inspired me to join,” said Rano.



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Rano, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



Rano has taken to the opportunities to make for new experiences and community during his deployment here.



“I like working with the Djiboutian air traffic controllers and seeing how their application of the air traffic control procedures differs from how we do things,” said Rano. “What I like most about my job and the Navy is the people you meet and the ones you become close with that make it fun.”

