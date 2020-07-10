Rear Adm. John Watkins, Deputy Command, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, discusses the importance of protecting connected devices against cybersecurity threats to the Navy.
Video production by the Defense Media Activity.
This work, If you connect it, you must protect it, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
