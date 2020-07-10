Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    If you connect it, you must protect it

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Story by Sharon Anderson 

    Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO)

    Rear Adm. John Watkins, Deputy Command, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, discusses the importance of protecting connected devices against cybersecurity threats to the Navy.

    Video production by the Defense Media Activity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 10:34
    Story ID: 380429
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If you connect it, you must protect it, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cyber
    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command
    CSAM
    Rear Adm. John Watkins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT