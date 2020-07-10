W.Va. Guard October 2020 Soldier Spotlight

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Laurie Janet Churchill Wentworth, Flight Operations NCOIC with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Laurie Janet Churchill Wentworth, Flight Operations NCOIC with Detachment 1, Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion has been chosen as the October 2020 Soldier Spotlight for the West Virginia National Guard. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

For October 2020, our monthly Soldier Spotlight highlights Sgt. 1st Class Laurie Janet Churchill Wentworth, Flight Operations NCOIC with Detachment 1, Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion.



Born and raised in Clarendon, Vermont, Wentworth currently resides in Adena, Ohio, and has over 20 years’ experience in the veterinary field. She currently works at the New Horizon Animal Hospital in St. Clairsville, Ohio.



A third-generation member of the military, Wentworth’s grandfather was in the Vermont National Guard and served in the Korean War, and her mother served in the Navy. Wentworth joined the Guard in 2006 after a three-year active duty enlistment in the U.S. Army.



“I joined the military to fight and defend my country,” stated Wentworth. “I graduated a year and a half after 9-11 and felt a responsibility to help our country and do my part. The day I graduated high school was the same day I enlisted.”



Since joining, Wentworth has spent considerable time overseas including an 18-month deployment to Iraq (2004-2006), a 12-month deployment to Afghanistan (2010-2011), and another 12-month deployment to Kuwait and Iraq (2015-2016).



Wentworth plans to make a full 30-year career of service, and hopes to make positive impacts as a mentor to junior enlisted.



“It’s always an adventure being in aviation,” she said. “My goal as I continue to serve is to help foster and instill high-level work ethic and proficiency through mentoring, and to make sure my team is fully confident and capable in the missions we undertake. I simply could not ask for a better service environment than the West Virginia Army National Guard, and even though I am a Buckeye in my civilian life, I am proud to help spread Mountaineer Pride Worldwide!”