    Naval Education and Training Command Launches New Website

    NETC logo

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Education and Training Command

    By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) completed a migration and modernization of the command’s public-facing website to the Defense Media Activity’s Department of Defense Public Web (DoDPW) web hosting and content management system, American Forces Public Information Management System (AFPIMS), Oct. 1.

    NETC reorganized and updated web content under AFPIMS for 78 commands and training activities, which means that the majority of NETC’s subordinate commands within MyNavy HR Force Development now have a new web address that Sailors, students from other services, and the public must use to visit their specific sub-sites.

    AFPIMS is a common platform that streamlines workflow processes and increases efficiencies for the public affairs mission. AFPIMS allows public affairs teams to display news stories, press releases, publications, fact sheets, photo and video galleries, and podcasts. They can also share this content across 800-plus DoD websites, including the Navy’s flagship website, and seamlessly integrate with the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), YouTube and other social media platforms.

    Most of NETC’s subordinate commands remain consolidated under a NETC website with a return to using the public web address of https://www.netc.navy.mil. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command; Recruit Training Command; and Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity continue to maintain separate websites. Within the NETC website navigation, all of the NETC activities that have a public web presence can be found by clicking on “commands” in the menu and selecting the applicable learning center to further navigate to school pages.

    Please take a moment to bookmark these new NETC website top-level addresses, keeping in mind that many schools will be found under their learning center:

    Naval Education and Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil

    Naval Service Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC

    Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NROTC

    Officer Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/OTCN

    Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NJROTC

    Seaman to Admiral-21 Program, https://www.netc.navy.mil/STA-21

    Navy Band Great Lakes, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NavyBandGreatLakes

    Center for Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CEODD

    Center for Information Warfare Training, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CNATT

    Center for SEAL and SWCC, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CENSEALSWCC

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSFE

    Center for Security Forces, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSF

    Center for Service Support, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS

    Center for Surface Combat Systems, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSCS

    Engineering Duty Officer School, https://www.netc.navy.mil/EDO

    Naval Aviation Schools Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NASC

    Naval Chaplaincy School and Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NCSC

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC

    Naval Leadership and Ethics Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NLEC

    Senior Enlisted Academy, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SEA

    Submarine Learning Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SLC

    Surface Warfare Schools Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SWSC

    Training Support Center Great Lakes, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCGL

    Training Support Center Hampton Roads, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCHR

    Training Support Center San Diego, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCSD

    NETC recruits and trains those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

