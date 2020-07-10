Naval Education and Training Command Launches New Website

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) completed a migration and modernization of the command’s public-facing website to the Defense Media Activity’s Department of Defense Public Web (DoDPW) web hosting and content management system, American Forces Public Information Management System (AFPIMS), Oct. 1.



NETC reorganized and updated web content under AFPIMS for 78 commands and training activities, which means that the majority of NETC’s subordinate commands within MyNavy HR Force Development now have a new web address that Sailors, students from other services, and the public must use to visit their specific sub-sites.



AFPIMS is a common platform that streamlines workflow processes and increases efficiencies for the public affairs mission. AFPIMS allows public affairs teams to display news stories, press releases, publications, fact sheets, photo and video galleries, and podcasts. They can also share this content across 800-plus DoD websites, including the Navy’s flagship website, and seamlessly integrate with the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), YouTube and other social media platforms.



Most of NETC’s subordinate commands remain consolidated under a NETC website with a return to using the public web address of https://www.netc.navy.mil. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command; Recruit Training Command; and Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity continue to maintain separate websites. Within the NETC website navigation, all of the NETC activities that have a public web presence can be found by clicking on “commands” in the menu and selecting the applicable learning center to further navigate to school pages.



Please take a moment to bookmark these new NETC website top-level addresses, keeping in mind that many schools will be found under their learning center:



Naval Education and Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil



Naval Service Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC



Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NROTC



Officer Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/OTCN



Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NJROTC



Seaman to Admiral-21 Program, https://www.netc.navy.mil/STA-21



Navy Band Great Lakes, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NavyBandGreatLakes



Center for Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CEODD



Center for Information Warfare Training, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT



Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CNATT



Center for SEAL and SWCC, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CENSEALSWCC



Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSFE



Center for Security Forces, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSF



Center for Service Support, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS



Center for Surface Combat Systems, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSCS



Engineering Duty Officer School, https://www.netc.navy.mil/EDO



Naval Aviation Schools Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NASC



Naval Chaplaincy School and Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NCSC



Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC



Naval Leadership and Ethics Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NLEC



Senior Enlisted Academy, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SEA



Submarine Learning Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SLC



Surface Warfare Schools Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SWSC



Training Support Center Great Lakes, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCGL



Training Support Center Hampton Roads, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCHR



Training Support Center San Diego, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCSD



NETC recruits and trains those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.