Naval Education and Training Command Launches New Website

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) completed a migration and modernization of the command’s public-facing website to the Defense Media Activity’s Department of Defense Public Web (DoDPW) web hosting and content management system, American Forces Public Information Management System (AFPIMS), Oct. 1.
NETC reorganized and updated web content under AFPIMS for 78 commands and training activities, which means that the majority of NETC’s subordinate commands within MyNavy HR Force Development now have a new web address that Sailors, students from other services, and the public must use to visit their specific sub-sites.
AFPIMS is a common platform that streamlines workflow processes and increases efficiencies for the public affairs mission. AFPIMS allows public affairs teams to display news stories, press releases, publications, fact sheets, photo and video galleries, and podcasts. They can also share this content across 800-plus DoD websites, including the Navy’s flagship website, and seamlessly integrate with the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), YouTube and other social media platforms.
Most of NETC’s subordinate commands remain consolidated under a NETC website with a return to using the public web address of https://www.netc.navy.mil. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command; Recruit Training Command; and Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity continue to maintain separate websites. Within the NETC website navigation, all of the NETC activities that have a public web presence can be found by clicking on “commands” in the menu and selecting the applicable learning center to further navigate to school pages.
Please take a moment to bookmark these new NETC website top-level addresses, keeping in mind that many schools will be found under their learning center:
Naval Education and Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil
Naval Service Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC
Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NROTC
Officer Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/OTCN
Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NJROTC
Seaman to Admiral-21 Program, https://www.netc.navy.mil/STA-21
Navy Band Great Lakes, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NavyBandGreatLakes
Center for Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CEODD
Center for Information Warfare Training, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT
Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CNATT
Center for SEAL and SWCC, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CENSEALSWCC
Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSFE
Center for Security Forces, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSF
Center for Service Support, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS
Center for Surface Combat Systems, https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSCS
Engineering Duty Officer School, https://www.netc.navy.mil/EDO
Naval Aviation Schools Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NASC
Naval Chaplaincy School and Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NCSC
Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC
Naval Leadership and Ethics Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NLEC
Naval Service Training Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC
Senior Enlisted Academy, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SEA
Submarine Learning Center, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SLC
Surface Warfare Schools Command, https://www.netc.navy.mil/SWSC
Training Support Center Great Lakes, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCGL
Training Support Center Hampton Roads, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCHR
Training Support Center San Diego, https://www.netc.navy.mil/TSCSD
NETC recruits and trains those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
