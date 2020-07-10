2CR receives the ‘USAREUR Commanding General’s Retention Excellence’ Award

Photo By Sgt. LaShic Patterson | U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Enrique Rose (far left), the career counselor for U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. LaShic Patterson | U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Enrique Rose (far left), the career counselor for U.S. Army Europe, Col. Joseph Ewers (middle), the 81st colonel of the regiment, 2d Cavalry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke (far right), senior enlisted advisor, 2d Cavalry Regiment, present the USAREUR Commanding General’s Retention Excellence Award to the 2d Cavalry Regiment at the Reed Museum in Vilseck, Germany, Oct. 5, 2020. The regiment reenlisted over 1,400 Soldiers and paid out $3.5 million in selective reenlistment bonuses, the highest amount in USAREUR. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson) see less | View Image Page

VILSECK, Germany - U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Enrique Rose, the career counselor for U.S. Army Europe, presented the USAREUR Commanding General's Retention Excellence Award to the 2d Cavalry Regiment at the Reed Museum in Vilseck, Germany, Oct. 5, 2020.



Rose presented the award on behalf of Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the commanding general for U.S. Army Europe, for 2CR’s excellence in the management of their retention program and exceeding all assigned retention objectives. The regiment reenlisted over 1,400 Soldiers and paid out $3.5 million in selective reenlistment bonuses, the highest amount in USAREUR.



“USAREUR retained over 4,500 Soldiers for [the fiscal year of 2020] and was the top [Army Service Component Command] in the Army,” said Rose. “The 2d Cavalry Regiment was responsible for 1,400 of the Soldiers retained; 2CR is absolutely the backbone for USAREUR accomplishing the retention mission.”



This year was more challenging due to COVID-19, but the career counselors of 2CR were able to reenlist Soldiers while following mitigation requirements in addition to participating in exercises and operations.



“Retaining quality always matters no matter whether the Army is drawing down or building up,” said Col. Joseph Ewers, the 81st colonel of the regiment, 2CR. “I am extremely proud of the job these command teams and counselors have done with maintaining the talent in our Army.”



The regiment hopes to earn the title as the top producer for USAEUR with bringing the retention award, a championship belt, back to 2CR for the new fiscal year. (U.S. Army story by Master Sgt. Jason Glover)