NAVSUP's material support team in Spain lauded for 'outstanding' performance during COVID-19 pandemic

Story and U.S. Navy photos by MA2 Tara Newland, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Public Affairs



NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 7, 2020) - Cmdr. Joseph Dunaway, Public Works Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Public Works (PW) Department, presented a plaque to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella’s (NAVSUP FLCSI’s) material support team for its support of PW operations Sept. 10, 2020 at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain.



The plaque's inscription states that FLCSI’s MSI team, made up of two military members and eight Spanish host nation partners, is recognized for "outstanding support during COVID-19."



“NAVSUP’s MSI vendor team contributes significantly to the accountability for operating material and supplies for NAVSTA,” Dunaway said. “The plaque was an informal but concrete way for the Public Works Department at NAVSTA to recognize the significant contribution of MSI to our ability to execute our mission.”



In particular, Dunaway praised the FLCSI’s MSI team’s responsiveness to support requests even during evening hours and their strong relationships with supply vendors.



“Whether it is a late night emergency call, a global pandemic, routine execution, or improving material accountability, they are part of the NAVFAC team making it happen,” he added. “The relationship that Public Works has with MSI has been instrumental in addressing critical issues in record time.



Lt. Gerardo Jimenez, NAVSUP FLCSI’s assistant Site Director, said that some of the responsibilities of the MSI team are managing 2,116 line items of transportation, utilities and facilities material including HAZMAT, conducting annual wall-to-wall inventory checks and initiating and tracking contractual procurement requests.



“Our MSI team's immense effort was essential in meeting all operational objectives and keeping the mission going at NAVSTA,” Jimenez said. "MSI team members overcame minimal manning requirements and supported NAVFAC and NAVSTA by procuring 86 unplanned purchase requests consisting of over 11,000 individual items totaling more than $138k.



Items, he said, included 5,000 R95 masks, 1,000 surgical masks, 1,200 sets of nitrile gloves, emergency supplies for base services and personal protection equipment for custodial, hospital, and contracted services.



Dunaway said that MSI contributes significantly to the accountability for Operating Material and Supplies.



“This is a key contributor to the Navy Material Accountability Campaign to provide ongoing management and accountability of Navy materials,” he said. “They were well ahead of this initiative and are an important part of the value they bring to providing service to the base.”



NAVFAC's Public Works department's mission is to provide exceptional facilities support services that exceeds customer expectations and maximizes operational readiness for homeported and deployed U.S. and Allied forces, tenant commands and their families.



FLC Sigonella (FLCSI) is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned logistics centers that provides for the full range of the fleet's military operations. FLCSI delivers solutions for logistics, business and support services to the Navy, Military Sealift Command, Joint and Allied Forces throughout Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT).



Site Rota is one of NAVSUP FLC Sigonella's five logistics sites positioned across EURAFCENT. Besides material support, Site Rota provides supply chain management, bulk and aviation fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2020 Date Posted: 10.07.2020