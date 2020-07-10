CNSG WP Opens Common Support Directorate To FDNF-Japan Ships

YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) – Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific (CNSG WP) officially opened their Common Support Directorate (CSD) doors to Forward Deployed Naval Force Japan (FDNF-J) surface ships and its Sailors at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on August 03, 2020.



The CSD is the very first of its kind to be established in Yokosuka. Since opening, over 120 Sailors have sought the services CSD provides, ranging from mustering temporarily-assigned Sailors to assisting with personnel awaiting PCS, separation, or retirement.



Before CNSG WP’s directorate was established, the administrative responsibilities of Sailors requiring to be temporarily-assigned shifted from ship to ship as they entered their maintenance phase. Whichever ship happened to be in the yards would inherit this mass group of Sailors.



Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, CNSG WP’s senior enlisted advisor, recognized an area to further support surface Navy ships and Sailors, staying true to the command’s core purpose since its inception in October 2017.



“Standing up a Common Support Directorate (CSD) in Yokosuka, Japan will provide Sailors who cannot deploy with their ships the leadership and oversight needed to ensure their needs are being met,” said Kaszubowski.” I felt that Naval Surface Group Western Pacific could help alleviate some of the personnel management on the ships that are in a maintenance availability.”



Establishing the directorate did not come without its challenges. One of the immediate obstacles the coordination team faced during the process was acquiring the space large enough to accommodate the number of Sailors expected.



“Initially, one of our biggest challenges was permanently securing a physical space for these Sailors to muster and conduct their day-to-day business,” said Senior Chief Operations Specialist Nate Ransberger, the CSD’s leading chief petty officer.



The solution came in the acquisition of the first floor of CNSG WP’s building. From there, the space has been outfitted with standalone computer workstations for Sailors to utilize in order to continue their required training and complete any administrative requirements. The directorate is also embedded with its own medical and mental health team as well as a command career counselor to further guide Sailors into their desired career paths.



“CSD was started with the same construct as the one in San Diego and Norfolk,” said Kaszubowksi. “We are also ensuring that the Sailors know we are a ’one stop shop‘ for any needs they have while their unit is operational.”



In the short time of being officially open, the directorate has received a great number of Sailors interested in what the team has to offer.



“Our numbers are growing every week,” said Ransberger. “All of these Sailors have a story to tell and we are here to listen. Whether it’s administrative, career, or personal challenges they are currently facing, the CSD team is constantly working with Sailors to get the help they need.”



“CSD is taking these responsibilities off the ships so they can focus on their mission,” said Capt. Colby Howard, commander, NSGWP. After only a month of CSD’s doors being open, we are seeing a direct benefit to both ships and Sailors, and we look forward to continuing the success of CSD in supporting our afloat commands.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2020 Date Posted: 10.07.2020 00:56 Story ID: 380401 Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNSG WP Opens Common Support Directorate To FDNF-Japan Ships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.