Effort underway to recycle old Fort McCoy rail infrastructure items

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Railroad ties that once were part of the post rail system that are being recycled are...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Railroad ties that once were part of the post rail system that are being recycled are shown Sept. 24, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Vendor Volkmann Railroad Builders Inc. of Menomonee Falls, Wis., is recycling approximately 400 tons of scrap iron railroad materials, including, rails, plates, bars, spikes, and bolts, and approximately 19,000 railroad grade ties and switch ties for Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

For several years since 2016, Fort McCoy’s rail infrastructure has undergone improvements with new rail ties, track, and crossings installed throughout the post. Now, with most of the work completed, the old infrastructure is being recycled.



Vendor Volkmann Railroad Builders Inc. of Menomonee Falls, Wis., is recycling approximately 400 tons of scrap iron railroad materials, including, rails, plates, bars, spikes, and bolts, and approximately 19,000 railroad grade ties and switch ties, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Water/Wastewater Branch Chief Mike Miller.



“The sale’s proceeds will go to funding the installation’s current solid waste and recycling program,” Miller said.



According to its website, www.volkmannrr.com, Volkmann Railroad Builders was established in 1975 to “meet the needs of railway customers in the Midwest.” Their operations support railroad track projects throughout the United States.



Fort McCoy’s rail infrastructure has seen improvements over the past several years, and more work is planned, said Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



Over several years, Fort McCoy’s rail improvements were significant. In 2016, for example, eight on-post rail crossings were removed and replaced with new precast concrete panels and 136-pound rails, said DPW Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson.



DPW General Engineer John Adams said in 2018 that the use of industry-standard 136-pound rails improves the installation’s rail capability. The weight designation refers to the weight of each 3-foot section, or 1 yard, of rail.



Much of the rail improvement work was completed through the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (MCAAP) of McAlester, Okla. Coordination with MCAAP to complete the improvements began as early as 2015.



From the earliest days of Fort McCoy’s nearly 110-year history, railways have played an important role in the post’s mission, said Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division Chief D.J. Eckland. Whether it was transporting troops in for training during World War II or bringing in equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise on post, rail continues to be a primary mode of transportation at the installation.



Miller said the recycling work by Volkmann Railroad Builders should be complete by early November.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”