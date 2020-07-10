Tracy, Calif. native serves aboard USS Shiloh

EAST CHINA SEA (July 13, 2020) – A Tracy native provides customer service while serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Shiloh.



Petty Officer Third Class Alexander Ramos is a Personnel Specialist aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser operating out of Yokosuka, Japan.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



Personnel Specialists provide customer service to military personnel ensuring that the military member’s pay and travel documents are correct.



“I have always enjoyed having my job,” said Ramos. “Helping out my shipmates by ensuring that their pay is correct means they have one less thing to worry about.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“This has been a very rewarding experience.” Said Ramos. “Planning out the travel of a service member from various places is very complex.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“It’s always great to be out here with our allies.” Said Ramos. “Having those kinds of relationships is what the Navy is all about.”



A Navy cruiser is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, and small arms.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



Shiloh is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



For more information on USS Shiloh and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/CTF70.

