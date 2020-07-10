Colorado Springs, Colo. native serves aboard USS Shiloh

EAST CHINA SEA (July 13, 2020) – A Colorado Springs native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Shiloh.



Petty Officer Third Class Jimmie Ledford is a Gunner’s Mate aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser operating out of Yokosuka, Japan.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



Gunner’s Mate are specialists with the ship weaponry. They maintain, train and operate various weapons around the ship such as .50-caliber machine guns, Mark 38 25mm machine gun, Mark 54 torpedoes.



“I wasn’t initially a Gunner’s Mate.” said Ledford. “I was undesignated before I struck Gunner’s Mate and I wanted that job because of all the gun shoots we did.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“I have been on the ship for 3 years and I have learned a lot.” Said Ledford. “There are many experiences that I have learned from while on board.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“Everything changes here by the day.” Said Ledford. “My time here has been very fluid always something new to do.”



A Navy cruiser is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, and small arms.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



Shiloh is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



For more information on USS Shiloh and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/CTF70.

