NAVFAC Southwest Awards $140 Million O&MN Earthquake Repairs During FY20

CHINA LAKE, Calif. – Public Works Department (PWD) China Lake completed fiscal year 2020 with an unparalleled awarding of $140 million in Operations and Maintenance, Navy (O&MN) construction contract actions in support of earthquake recovery at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, Calif.



”The work performed by Public Works Department China Lake to get over three times our average annual work flow executed this year can be summed up in one word, phenomenal,” said Cmdr. Peter Benson, PWD China Lake public works officer. “This effort is a giant step towards restoration of full mission capability for Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of the most resilient Public Works Department in the Navy!”



NAWS China Lake experienced two major earthquakes in July 2019. Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest played an important role in the recovery effort by conducting damage assessments, rapid project planning and development, and execution of various construction, repair, and facilities support contracts. NAVFAC Southwest’s support enabled PWD China Lake to execute 165 construction contract actions valued at $140 million in only a twelve-month timeframe.



Through these contract actions, the contractors will provide the design and construction of an array of facilities including ordnance magazines; airfield facilities; research, development test and evaluation (RDT&E) laboratories; and quality of life facilities. Notable awarded contract task orders include:



• Murray School Complex – Valued at $14.5 million, this will convert an abandoned middle school into useable office spaces for displaced employees during other earthquake repair projects. This work is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2021.

• Electrical Utility Repairs – Valued at $9.4 million, this will repair various substations and electrical utilities onboard NAWS China Lake. This work is scheduled for completion by Sept. 30, 2021.



“FEAD China Lake has had an outstanding year,” said Terryll Zade, PWD Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) China Lake supervisory contract specialist. “Our contract actions exceeded three and a half times more than what we do in an average year. This could not have been accomplished without the hard work and outstanding unit cohesion at FEAD China Lake during fiscal year 2020.”



NAWS China Lake is located in the Western Mojave Desert region of California, approximately 150 miles north of Los Angeles. China Lake’s mission is to support the Navy's research, testing and evaluation missions to provide cutting-edge weapons systems to the warfighter. The installation is the Navy's largest single landholding. In total, its two ranges and main site cover more than 1.1 million acres, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.



“An incredible amount of difficult and detailed work had to happen effectively to execute the timely award of such a massive repair program,” said Capt. Jeremy Vaughan, Naval Air Weapons Station commanding officer. “We are all proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Public Works Department and we are excited to start the process which will get us back to full mission capability.”



Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2020 Date Posted: 10.06.2020 20:05 Story ID: 380374 Location: RIDGECREST, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Awards $140 Million O&MN Earthquake Repairs During FY20, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.