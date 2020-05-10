Riverside Native is NRD San Diego JSOQ

Going through life without a purpose is a feeling that a lot of young people have felt at one time or another. Master-At-Arms 2nd Class (MA2) Jordan N. Clayton, a native of Riverside, California, was in that situation seven years ago.

“I was working three jobs at the same time, and I didn’t feel like I had a purpose,” said Clayton. “Living in Riverside, I had no idea about the Navy, until one day I was passing a Navy recruiter, and he asked me what I was doing with my life and then told me about the Navy. I fell in love with the passion and pride he had for the Navy and wanted to get my career, my future, started as soon as possible.”

He feels that his work ethic and ability to hold himself accountable attributed to his selection as Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Diego Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

“I know how to keep myself on task to accomplish the mission,” said Clayton.

NRD San Diego Command Master Chief Michael Noullet said, “Petty Officer Clayton was selected from a field of highly competitive candidates. As a leading petty officer (LPO), he is a leader among his peers who displays the highest standards of work ethic and military bearing while exceling in every task assigned. His professionalism, dedication to the team, and positivity is something to be admired.”

Clayton has been in the Navy for nearly seven years and recruiting at NRD San Diego for three years. He works at Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Riverside, which is part of NRD San Diego’s Division 7.

“I started my career in the Naval Reserves at Moreno Valley while being a full-time student at Norco Community College,” said Clayton. “I was part of the funeral honor guard team, and I performed more than 250 services, doing everything from bugling, to folding the flag, as well as offering the flag and condolences to family members.”

At NRD San Diego, Clayton is a recruiter in his hometown. “I love being here recruiting. I had seven recruits in the last quarter,” said Clayton. “I enjoy telling future sailors my story of feeling like I was going nowhere fast without a purpose and how that all changed because of the Navy.”

NRD San Diego Chief Recruiter Master Chief Navy Career Counselor Jayson N. Whalen said, “MA2 is a standout Sailor because he’s a self-driven, hard-working, and has a positive outlook on life. This is why he was chosen to lead NRS Riverside as the LPO starting this month.”

When enlisting, Clayton thought Master-at-Arms was the right Navy job for him.

“I thought that MA was a great fit for me because I have a passion for service and see myself as a protector, and the law enforcement training gave me the confidence I needed,” said Clayton.

Clayton also serves as the NRD San Diego Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) secretary and is still furthering his education in order to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

Established January 1975, NRD San Diego encompasses 210,000 square miles covering Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, NRD San Diego has more than 50 recruiting stations in the tri-state region and employs more than 300 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians.

