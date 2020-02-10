New Vehicles to Replace Humvees on Fort Hood

Photo By Sgt. Calab Franklin | 2nd Lt. Brandon Garcia (left) and Staff Sgt. Earnie Alexander (right), both with 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Calab Franklin | 2nd Lt. Brandon Garcia (left) and Staff Sgt. Earnie Alexander (right), both with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (3ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division, conduct mobility operations in preparation of receiving the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) at the rail operations center, Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020. The JLTV is set to partly replace a portion of within 3ABCT. With modernization comes significant enhancements such as a bigger payload, better occupant survivability, and even an all-terrain suspension system. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Calab Franklin) see less | View Image Page

Story by: Sgt. Calab Franklin, 3ABCT, 1CD, Public Affairs NCOIC



FORT HOOD TEXAS – The first set of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) arrive at the Fort Hood Rail Operations Center and make their way to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (3ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division, motor pools, Oct. 02, 2020.



The new JLTV is a part of the U.S. Army’s overall modernization efforts and has been in the works since 2015. 3ABCT “GREYWOLF Brigade” is the first unit to receive the JLTV on Fort Hood. This vehicle is set to partly replace a portion of the Humvee within 1st Cavalry Division and includes several different tactical features to help enhance combat readiness within the force.



“This is a part of the overall modernization plan here on Fort Hood,” said Sgt. Maj. Joshua Perkins, a GREYWOLF Brigade operations sergeant major. “It is extremely important”.



This is only the first major push to arrive at the base; Fort Hood will receive more later this fall. With a bigger payload, more survivability, and even an all-terrain suspension system for more expedient maneuvers, the new light vehicle is a large upgrade compared to its counterpart the Humvee.



“The JLTV provides us with more capabilities which makes us more efficient,” said Perkins. “Most importantly it increases the survivability of the occupants inside of the vehicle. It is probably one of the biggest focal points of our modernization efforts.”



Now that GREYWOLF has their hands on the JLTV they will immediately begin training. The new equipment training will teach the Troopers how to properly conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on the vehicle before and after operations, how to drive the vehicle during the day and night, how to utilize the new features, and etc.



“The soldiers will be starting training sometime next weekend or the week after throughout the next couple months. This allows them to get licensed properly and understand the capabilities of the JLTV,” said Perkins.



Once the JLTVs are broken in and Troopers are trained/verified to hit the road, they will start to implement them into training exercises where they can truly test the capabilities of the new vehicle.