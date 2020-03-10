Camel assumes command of the 225th Support Squadron

Lt. Col. Ricardo L. A. Camel became the new commander of the 225th Support Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 3, 2020.



Col. Raed D. Gyekis, 225th Air Defense Group commander, was the presiding officer for the ceremony. Camel replaces Col. Brett Bosselmann, who retired after 25 years of service in the active duty Air Force and Washington Air National Guard.



“After nine permanent change of station moves in 18 years, Lt. Col. Camel joined the Bigfoot Nation [WADS call sign],” explained Gyekis. “Since arriving at WADS, he has helped lead and shape a phenomenal team of enterprising and entrepreneurial minded operations professionals in the 225th Air Defense Squadron who were neither satisfied with the Air Force status quo for command and control in a rapidly evolving world, nor willing to sit back and let someone else shape that new world.”



Gyekis explained that Camel is the perfect addition to the 225th Support Squadron because he is well versed in the operation changes coming at WADS at warp speed.



“He in fact has helped shaped and push our reluctant Air Force forward towards addressing threats and shortening the kill chain,” said Gyekis. “Lt. Col. Camel brings that same knowledge and urgency to his new role leading the support team into the future fight.”



Gyekis emphasized to the 225th SS members that they are getting a leader that will listen to his senior NCOs, learn from his diverse teammates and will lead decisively. In return, Camel is inheriting an amazing team encompassing 16 different Air Force specialty codes that provides critical network infrastructure and client systems support, provides cybersecurity and communication focal point response to a no-fail mission set and provides quality control and assurance to WADS.



“The squadron is responsible for providing, connecting, maintaining and fixing a vast array of military and commercial cyber communication networks that allow WADS to defend all of America’s air space from right here in the Pacific Northwest and reach out and touch bad guys when they stray over the line,” commented Gyekis.



After assuming command, Camel addressed the members of the 225th SS. “We are going to work together on the Air Force Cyber Squadron Initiative, integrating Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) and transforming into Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) operations,” Camel said. “As Maj. Gen. Daughtery [The Adjutant General of Washington] told us, we are going to shape it and drive the solution in the image that makes sense to you because you are the experts and my job is to stoke that fire.”



Camel received his commission from the University of Minnesota in 2001. He served 18 years in the active duty United States Air Force as an air battle manager with more than 1,000 flight hours in the E-3B/C/G AWACS, prior to joining the Washington Air National Guard in 2019. He deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and supported Operation Noble Eagle from multiple locations. Prior to assuming his current position, he served at the 225th Air Defense Squadron director of operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2020 Date Posted: 10.06.2020 16:32 Story ID: 380363 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Hometown: GIG HARBOR, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camel assumes command of the 225th Support Squadron, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.