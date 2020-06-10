Tyndall Airmen sustained with Hurricane Sally relief event

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida—The Gary Sinise Foundation provided Tyndall’s Airmen and families a free meal on Oct. 2 at Tyndall Air Force Base to assist in relief efforts following Hurricane Sally.

“We provide complete support to our defenders before, during, and after the battle,” said Hannah Luppino, director of events. “Our programs help bridge the gap between our defender and civilian communities.”

Tyndall’s Airmen experienced flooding and other damages due to harsh winds during Hurricane Sally.

“We want the Airmen of Tyndall to know how grateful we are for their service and extraordinary dedication,” said Luppino. “We serve our nation by honoring our military service members and their families, veterans, first responders, and those in need.”

Luppino said hosting moral events is a way of letting Tyndall’s Airmen and their families know how much their service and sacrifices are appreciated.

“While we can never do enough for our defenders and their loved ones, we can always do a little more,” said Gary Sinise, creator of the foundation.

