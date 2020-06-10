Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recent arrivals fill top leadership positions at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Story by Aimee Malone 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Several key positions at Fort McCoy have recently been filled by both new arrivals and returning Fort McCoy employees.

    Lt. Col. Alexander L. Carter assumed duties as the Fort McCoy garrison deputy commander Aug. 31. Prior to coming to Fort McCoy, he served as a senior strategist at the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve at Headquarters, Department of the Army, at Fort Belvoir, Va. Previous duty locations include Honolulu, Hawaii; Fort Knox, Ky.; and Webster, N.Y. He has deployed twice to Iraq.

    Mike Todd, the new director of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), stepped into the position in mid-September. Todd worked as DPTMS range officer. He also formerly served as commander of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade at Fort McCoy.

    Mark Fritsche resumed duties as Directorate of Emergency Services director in early October. Fritsche is returning from a one-year deployment with the Army Reserve.

    (Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)

