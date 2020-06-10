Several key positions at Fort McCoy have recently been filled by both new arrivals and returning Fort McCoy employees.



Lt. Col. Alexander L. Carter assumed duties as the Fort McCoy garrison deputy commander Aug. 31. Prior to coming to Fort McCoy, he served as a senior strategist at the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve at Headquarters, Department of the Army, at Fort Belvoir, Va. Previous duty locations include Honolulu, Hawaii; Fort Knox, Ky.; and Webster, N.Y. He has deployed twice to Iraq.



Mike Todd, the new director of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), stepped into the position in mid-September. Todd worked as DPTMS range officer. He also formerly served as commander of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade at Fort McCoy.



Mark Fritsche resumed duties as Directorate of Emergency Services director in early October. Fritsche is returning from a one-year deployment with the Army Reserve.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2020 Date Posted: 10.06.2020 15:26 Story ID: 380353 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recent arrivals fill top leadership positions at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.