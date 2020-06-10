377th SFS program manager receives AF award for excellence in security

Photo By Todd Berenger | Monte Waters, 377th Security Forces Squadron resource protection program manager at...... read more read more Photo By Todd Berenger | Monte Waters, 377th Security Forces Squadron resource protection program manager at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, verifies the status of the installation’s alarm system Oct. 1, 2020. Waters received the Air Force’s 2019 William A. Davidson Award for Outstanding Contribution in security and law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Berenger) see less | View Image Page

A civilian with the 377th Security Forces Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base has been selected as the Air Force’s 2019 William A. Davidson Award for Outstanding Contribution in security and law enforcement.



Monte R. Waters, resource protection program manager, is the recipient of the award. It is named after Davidson, a retired Air Force Office of Special Investigations agent and former Senior Executive Service administrative assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force. It is presented to individuals who exemplify excellence in the security and law enforcement community. The Davidson Award recognizes subject-matter expertise, exceptional initiative and creativity, and demonstrated significant security contribution to mission accomplishment perceived as outstanding by peers.



According to his award nomination, Waters manages the Air Force’s second-largest alarm account, achieved more than $300,000 in savings, reduced required project manpower by 30%, saved hundreds of man-hours, acquired funding for infrastructure upgrades, and kept systems operational nearly 100% of the time.



Waters, a retired Air Force senior NCO, said he was surprised to receive the award. He also said that the Kirtland AFB C4 Team (command, control, communications and computer support) was a significant contributor to the success of his program.



Douglas D. Sanders, deputy administrative assistant to the Secretary of Defense, wrote in a congratulatory letter that the award recognizes the one individual in the Air Force who best represents the exceptional qualities and attributes of Davidson's distinguished career.



“Your outstanding accomplishments and contributions supporting a variety of critical missions left a lasting impression. You exemplify the best of our security professionals,” he said.



“Under normal circumstances, I would look forward to meeting you during the award presentation at the Pentagon. However, with the nature of our operations under these trying times, we are working to recognize this year’s top performers virtually, and will provide details once an appropriate venue is established. Again, please accept my sincere congratulations and appreciation for your outstanding service to our nation,” Sanders wrote.



The 377th Security Forces Group commander echoed the award sentiment.



“As much as our local leadership values Mr. Waters’ skills and abilities, it is even more rewarding when the outstanding achievements of our security professionals are recognized beyond the boundaries of our base, at the Air Force and Department of Defense Headquarters levels,” U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Neiman said.