Cyber Snapshot: Dylan Baker

Courtesy Photo | Dylan Baker is an Information Technology Specialist for the Army Network Enterprise...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dylan Baker is an Information Technology Specialist for the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command. see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Tempe, Arizona

Job title: Information Technology Specialist

Duty title: Planner, Strategic Plans Division, Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)

(Note: Job and duty titles are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Named NETCOM’s Most Valuable Player for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

-- Joined NETCOM as an intern

-- Lead for Work file Access during COVID C4IM Support Capability Gaps working group (a working group whose task was to recommend solutions to help people access the files they need while teleworking, even without connection to the DoD Information Network.)

-- Has earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ira A Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University

-- Is CompTIA Security+ certified



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY NETWORK ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY COMMAND TEAM:

“Everyone on the team has been friendly and helpful, and even though we’re in different sections and teams we are ultimately working towards the same goals.”



ON WHAT UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES HE FEELS A CAREER WITH NETCOM OFFERS:

“I’ve never worked in such a large organization before, so that is a unique learning experience for me.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD YOU SAY TO SOMEONE CONSIDERING FOLLOWING YOUR CAREER PATH IN NETCOM:

“The intern program is a great opportunity for those who are interested in cybersecurity.”



ON WHAT A CAREER WITH NETCOM OFFERS THAT OTHER CAREER PATHS DON’T:

“I think very few places offer the chance to increase knowledge and skills so quickly, and the chance to go from relatively fresh university graduate to major project contributor.”



-----



ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts full-spectrum cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.



ABOUT THE NETWORK ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY COMMAND: NETCOM plans, engineers, installs, integrates, protects, and operates Army Cyberspace, enabling Mission Command through all phases of Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational operations. Learn more at https://netcom.army.mil/



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career, employment, and internship and fellowship opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil