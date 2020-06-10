DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. -- This week is National Fire Prevention Week and Col. Craig McPike, 94th Airlift Wing commander, visited the Dobbins Fire Department for a proclamation signing. McPike spoke about the wing’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security for all those visiting and working on base.

The 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme is, “Serve up safety in the kitchen!”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments in the United States responded to an average of 172,900 home fires started by cooking activities, per year from 2014-2018; these fires in particular caused nearly 550 deaths.

This serves as a reminder to stay alert and use caution when cookingto reduce the risk of kitchen fires.

The proclamation also stated, Dobbins first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires and injuries though prevention, protection and education.

During his visit to the fire station, McPike even had the opportunity to suit up and run though some drills.

“I’ve very proud of what our fire department does for the base,” said McPike. “Keep up the good work!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2020 Date Posted: 10.06.2020 11:26 Story ID: 380321 Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Week at Dobbins ARB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.