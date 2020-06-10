Lajes Field Sergeant Saves Lives

LAJES FIELD, Azores, Portugal --

SSgt Sergeant Victor F. Cintron, 65th Air Base Squadron transient alert technician at Lajes Air Field, Portugal, is a leader in both his professional career and personal life.

Cintron has been serving as the coronet liaison non-commissioned officer in charge at Lajes Field since August 2019, where he leads eight United States Air Force enlisted members and two Portuguese Local National civilians. His responsibilities include transient alert and orchestrating maintenance support for all aircraft transiting Lajes Field.

His professionalism led to zero quality assurance or safety violations while overseeing 364 maintenance transactions for 91 DOD and Allied aircraft.

Cintron was also recently recognized as the 65th Air Base Squadron, Operations Support Flight, Maintainer of the Month award.

On his off-duty time Cintron utilized his prior Emergency Medical Technician certification and responded to a three vehicle collision providing first aid to 11 civilian personnel, one of which was critically injured. He stabilized the critical patient for 30 minutes until emergency crews arrived.

He continues to better himself through higher education, he completed his aircraft maintenance technology CCAF with a 4.0 GPA.

On September 30, Cintron received the 86 AW Airlifter of the Week, presented by Colonel Tammy Hinskton, 65th Air Base Group commander on behalf of Brigadier General Joshua Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, in recognition of his efforts made throughout this unprecedented time.

“I get satisfaction in providing a smooth transition for all transient aircraft and crew. Making sure they are well accommodated, whether they are headed to a deployment or going home. I think it is important for us to provide them with that and we take pride in being the best transient alert shop in the USAF,” said Cintron.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2020 Date Posted: 10.06.2020 10:17 Story ID: 380313 Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lajes Field Sergeant Saves Lives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.