Passing the Torch: Fourth Generation military family makes history at RAF Welford

The day that someone decides to enlist into or retire from the United States armed forces will be a day that they will always remember.



As military families, many times the torch and desire to serve in the armed forces is passed on from one generation onto the next. SMSgt Casey Schmid, 420th Munitions Squadron superintendent, recently made the decision to focus on his retirement in the coming months after 25-years of service, while his son Corey took the oath of enlistment into the Delayed Entry Program (DEP) at RAF Welford, England, Sep. 28, 2020.



“It is really humbling to know that he will be joining as the 4th generation in our family to serve our country as a military member,” said Casey.



Corey’s enlistment was also a piece of history as he became the first person in over 65-years to enlist at RAF Welford into the DEP.



“It is an amazing experience to do something different and new,” said Corey. “It is awesome knowing that this was a one in a million experience to be able to enlist at RAF Welford.”



As his son prepares to enter into the Air Force, Casey spoke on why it’s important for his son, along with other new Airmen, to have mentors.



“I think mentors help give new members a better understanding of how the Air Force operates and what can help them become better Airmen,” said Casey. “Some of the advice I've been giving my son is that you learn the hard way in basic training and tech school. I’ve also advised him on what to do and what not to do at his first duty station.”



As Corey begins his journey into the ranks of the U.S. Air Force he spoke on his future goals and aspirations during his time in the service.



“I would like to work in RPA sensor operations because it would be cool to be a part of the drone program,” said Corey. “I can’t wait to meet new people, and travel. My goal is to have a fulfilling life and have enough money to enjoy the things that I like to do.”



