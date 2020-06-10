Workshop provides parents with resources, support for IEP process

Photo By Lisa Bishop | WIESBADEN, Germany – Julie Davis, mother to a high school student with an...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Bishop | WIESBADEN, Germany – Julie Davis, mother to a high school student with an Individualized Education Plan, gathers resources for the “Make and Take IEP Binder Workshop” offered by Army Community Service’s Exceptional Family Member Program Sept. 30 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany –The Exceptional Family Member Program’s “Make and Take IEP Binder Workshop” Sept. 30 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden provided resources to parents whose children have Individualized Education Plans.



“During the workshop, Army Community Services EFMP staff provided the families with information on what to expect at an IEP meeting, how to prepare before the meeting and how they can contribute to making their child's next IEP meeting as successful as possible,” said Laura Johnson, the EFMP manager.



Julie Davis attended the workshop to get a better understanding of the IEP process in the local Department of Defense Education Activity schools for her high school student. “This is the first time on the Department of Defense side, and it’s different from where we came from,” she said.



The binder is designed to be taken to each IEP meeting, documenting both the meeting and the child’s progress throughout the year. If a family moves, the binder becomes a resource that can be used to help facilitate services at the student’s next school.



Johnson said there are two important take-aways for those with special needs children that EFMP imparts in its workshops. “First,” she said, “you, the parent, know your child best and are their best advocate. And second, it’s okay to ask those that are providing your child with services the hard questions and expect an answer.”



Johnson added, “ACS EFMP family support is here to connect you, not only with the resources your family needs, but also with other families that share some of the same experiences. Having that extra support system that shares some of the same challenges as you is really important.”



Davis said, “I think this is awesome.”



For more information on EFMP, call (0)611-143-548-9201 or visit https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/exceptional-family-member-program.