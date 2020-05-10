Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard will begin testing unmanned surface vehicles off Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The US Coast Guard Research and Development Center, in partnership with local Coast Guard units, will be conducting test and evaluation of unmanned surface vehicles off the south shore of Oahu from October 7th through November 5th.

    The tests will focus on autonomous vessel systems from Saildrone and Spatial Integration Systems, in addition to a USCG owned autonomous research vessel made by Metal Shark.

    This evaluation will examine each vessels' ability to provide persistent maritime domain awareness, especially in remote areas of the oceans. While potentially applicable to many Coast Guard missions, there is potential these technologies will help enable the Coast Guard to better protect critical natural living marine resources from Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated(IUU) fishing and other illicit activities.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 20:06
    Story ID: 380288
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
