SMMC hosts annual Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium

The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, will host the annual Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium Oct. 6-7, virtually this year as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The annual symposium gives Black a platform to directly address sergeants major and other senior enlisted advisors (SEA), to include master gunnery sergeants and Navy command master chiefs, who serve general officers, on important and emerging topics in the Marine Corps.



Conversely, the SEAs will share insights from their regions directly with each other, a key tool for maintaining relationships with the Sgt.Maj. of the Marine Corps.



“As the most senior enlisted leaders in our Corps, your knowledge and experiences are an essential resource for the Marine Corps to draw upon,” Black wrote in a letter to the attendees. “This symposium is a great opportunity to share with your peers the lessons learned and insights you have acquired over your many years of service.”



The 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, will give remarks on the second day of the symposium, covering his priorities regarding changes associated with Force Design 2030, education of the future force and the way ahead.



In addition to the commandant’s remarks, briefs will be given by sergeants major from Training and Education Command, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Marine and Family Division, and the Talent Management Oversight Directorate. Discussions will be lead on difficult topics like suicide, diversity and inclusion, the emerging roles and capabilities of training and education, and Marines and families.



The annual Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium is key to ensuring that at the most senior level of enlisted leadership, discussion is had as the force prepares for the next step toward the commandant’s vision of Force Design 2030 and the Department of Defense initiatives to address suicide and diversity. The senior enlisted advisors that represent the individual commands across the force will be able to dive into each topic as much as necessary during the symposium in order to appropriately advise their commanders for the way forward.

