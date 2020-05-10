NSWCDD 2020 National Disability Employee Awareness Month – Employee Profile: Matthew Roles

Photo By Stacia Courtney | Matthew Roles – a Battle Management System (BMS) systems engineer at Naval Surface...... read more read more Photo By Stacia Courtney | Matthew Roles – a Battle Management System (BMS) systems engineer at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) – co-pilots a B-52 somewhere over the Pacific Ocean while on a Pacific Bomber Presence deployment to Guam in 2007. As a U.S. Air Force officer, Roles flew the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the B-52 Stratofortress until a stroke ended his active duty career. He started his government civilian career in 2009 at NSWC Dahlgren Division as a lethality and effectiveness analyst. He eventually became the Navy technical representative to the Joint Technical Coordinating Group for Munition Effectiveness Collateral Damage Working Group before joining BMS where he works to demonstrate the capability for a future long-range, unmanned concept. (Photo courtesy Matthew Roles/Released) see less | View Image Page

Matthew Roles is a Battle Management System (BMS) systems engineer at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in astronautical engineering. Shortly thereafter, he entered Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program – the world's only multi-nationally manned and managed flying training program chartered to produce combat pilots for NATO. Roles earned his wings and went on to pilot the F-16 Fighting Falcon as well as the B-52 Stratofortress until a stroke ended his flying career at the age of 29. A lingering effect is that Roles has no use of his left hand. He started his next career in 2009 at NSWCDD as a civilian lethality and effectiveness analyst creating data for the Joint Munitions Effectiveness Manual (JMEM) Weaponeering System (JWS) software he previously used as a combat pilot for mission planning.



In 2012, Roles became the Navy technical representative to the Joint Technical Coordinating Group for Munition Effectiveness Collateral Damage Working Group. “One of the most exciting parts of that position was trying to facilitate hitting high value targets in relatively close quarters while reducing the potential for collateral damage to an acceptable level,” he said. In 2017, Roles made the switch to BMS, an NSWCDD fire control system that significantly enhances the precision strike capability of the AC-130 Gunship. BMS is rapidly expanding to other airborne and surface platforms – both manned and unmanned. “Even as a former co-pilot of a bomber capable of carrying 35 tons of bombs and missiles, I find the BMS-enabled firepower on the AC-130 to be truly eye-watering,” said Roles. “It is deeply satisfying to continue serving by supporting the mission of putting bombs on target, albeit from the technical side now given that unexpected curveball I was thrown years back,” he said. “And getting to do it with such a high-performing and dedicated team is quite an honor.” For BMS, Roles performed engineering for the AC-130 and currently works to demonstrate the capability for a future long-range, unmanned concept.