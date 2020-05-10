Indiana National Guard activates cyber battalion

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Syberg | 1st Sgt. John Stickler uncases one of Indiana National Guard’s new 127th Cyber...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Syberg | 1st Sgt. John Stickler uncases one of Indiana National Guard’s new 127th Cyber Protection Battalion guidons at the Indiana War Memorial on Oct. 3, 2020. The battalion of nearly 100 citizen-soldiers and headquartered in Indianapolis focuses on protecting military networks and service members from internet-based and online attacks. (Photo by National Guard Sgt. Joshua Syberg) see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana National Guard hosted an activation ceremony for the 127th Cyber Protection Battalion, Saturday at the Indiana War Memorial.



The battalion of nearly 100 citizen-soldiers and headquartered in Indianapolis focuses on protecting military networks and service members from internet-based and online attacks.



Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general and leader of nearly 13,000 troops commented on the importance of the battalion during his ceremony speech.



“This force structure enhances, complements and strengthens Indiana’s efforts to provide a world-class approach at Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center for cyber training, testing and experimentation,” said Lyles. “It also provides a mechanism to connect with key players in both within Department of Defense and the private sector working inside the cyberspace.”



The unit's cyber operations specialists will command a cybersecurity company, a cyberwarfare company and two cyber protection teams, and they will report to the only cyber brigade in the Army National Guard, the 91st Cyber Brigade based in Virginia.



The unit’s commander, Lt. Col. Rose Gilroy, a Westfield resident and a native of Princeville, Illinois, also stressed the importance of military cyber operations and the skills her soldier bring to cyber fight.



“This unit brings unique capabilities and capacity to support our state, the joint force, and our nation,” said Gilroy in her speech. “The Army National Guard, Army Cyber Command and U.S. Cyber Command recognize the tremendous value of our cyber soldiers working with leaders and partners full time in their civilian careers. The partnerships we build and the skills that are honed on a daily basis are absolutely invaluable to all parties.”



For now, Lyles, Gilroy and the cyber warriors will work together to ensure the unit is fully mission capable.



“I am firmly committed to achieve the highest levels of readiness for this battalion, and I am dedicated to giving the resources to it to make it as operationally ready and as quickly as we can,” said Lyles.



The Indiana National Guard’s dual mission to state and nation assists Hoosiers and Americans in times of crises, protects Americans and their critical infrastructure, and helps win our nation’s battles overseas.