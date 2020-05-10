AMCOM civilians receive top AUSA awards

Two U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command employees received the 2020 Association of the United States Army Civilian of the Year Award during a Facebook Live town hall Sept. 24.

Typically presented at the annual AUSA annual meeting in October, the pandemic necessitated a change that saw recipients recognized at their local commands instead of at one large dinner at the national level.

Matt Mingus, AUSA Department of the Army Civilians of the Year awards chairman and member of the AUSA board of directors, was on hand to deliver remarks and recognize nominees and eventual recipients.

“This year, 13 commands participated; we had 38 nominees – the most we've ever had,” Mingus said. “Just the fact that you are nominated says a lot about you from your command.”

While four AMCOM employees were nominated, Don Nitti, AMCOM deputy to the commanding general, and Elizabeth Raymond, AMCOM military human resources specialist, came out on top.

“It means so much to us to be able to recognize the individuals that worked so hard and contribute to all of the organizations out here on post,” Mingus said.

According to the nomination, Raymond’s selection was a result of her ensuring “direct, unparalleled support to over 16,000 military, civilian and contract employees” who fall under the AMCOM umbrella. She was unable to physically attend the town hall but appeared on a video link.

Nitti received the Dick Rhodes Huntsville AUSA Chapter Civilian of the Year Award and also won at the third region level. AUSA’s third region has 19 chapters comprising Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virgin Islands, Panama and Puerto Rico.

“Mr. Nitti, your nomination went forward to the region level … we receive a lot of great nominations, but yours was truly outstanding,” said Kris McBride, AUSA third region president.

“I'm extremely humbled to receive these awards,” said Nitti, who won in the management/executive category, was nominated for exceptional performance and dedication in his role as the AMCOM Logistics Center executive director.

“You know the award says ‘civilian of the year’, but it is truly a team-of-teams award,” he continued. “We all know that one person, or not even one organization, could do it by themselves or itself. It takes a lot of people to do it. And the people that really deserve the full credit for these awards are really thousands of people that span multiple organizations.”

The other two nominees were also recognized during the town hall.

Marsha Bailey, AMCOM Logistics Center Utility Directorate director, was nominated in the technical/technical management division. Scott Howison, AMCOM physical scientist, was nominated for the professional/technical award.

