Mosquito spraying continues Tuesday in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct another round of aerial mosquito treatment Tuesday over federal property on Craney Island, adjacent city properties and the Churchland area in Portsmouth.



Between 4 - 8 p.m., Eastern Aviation LLC – the district’s contractor – will spray to target adult mosquitos in the area. If weather conditions don’t allow spraying, the makeup date is Wednesday.



Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, officials said, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.



For continuous updates on mosquito spraying in the area, contact the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 757-393-8666.



