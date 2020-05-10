Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosquito spraying continues Tuesday in Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct another round of aerial mosquito treatment Tuesday over federal property on Craney Island, adjacent city properties and the Churchland area in Portsmouth.

    Between 4 - 8 p.m., Eastern Aviation LLC – the district’s contractor – will spray to target adult mosquitos in the area. If weather conditions don’t allow spraying, the makeup date is Wednesday.

    Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, officials said, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

    For continuous updates on mosquito spraying in the area, contact the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 757-393-8666.

    Norfolk District provides innovative engineering solutions – in collaboration with partners – to deliver water resources, military, interagency, environmental and disaster-response programs that make communities, the commonwealth of Virginia and nation a better place to work and live.

