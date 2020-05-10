Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4 ASOG, 435 CRG conduct airborne insertion training

    4 ASOG, 435 CRG conduct airborne insertion training

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenten Collins, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron Joint...... read more read more

    FLöRSHEIM-DALSHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    10.05.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    FLÖRSHEIM-DALSHEIM, Germany – Airmen assigned to units within the 4th Air Support Operations Group and 435th Contingency Response Group conducted a joint airborne insertion over Alzey Dropzone, Sept. 30.

    The training allowed Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, Defenders, and other air support and contingency response Airmen to hone their skills needed to conduct operations anywhere in the European theater.

    “What we did today is a capability we can provide that enables Agile Combat Employment on the front end,” said Lt. Col. Justin Banez, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron commander. “We’re able to get JTACs into an austere area, establish a potential airhead and report on potential targets, which then enables the follow-on forces to come in.”

    An airhead is a designated area used to continue air operations in contingent environments, which is exactly what the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing is trained to do. Practicing this capability allows the 435th AGOW to sharpen their ability to integrate their Airmen’s skill sets, providing a more cohesive force.

    “We leverage this capability to assure our NATO partners and joint partners that we can get anywhere within the European theater and provide a credible deterrent,” Banez said. “Today’s exercise was a fine example of being able to leverage capability across U.S. Air Forces in Europe, bringing together the 37th Airlift Squadron, who provided us the lift capability, and then the air-ground integrators from the 435th AGOW.”

    For contingency response and Tactical Air Control Party Airmen, airborne insertion is simply a stepping stone for operations. The real job happens once they touch down.

    “What we’re doing today is testing our long-range communications and seeing how fast we can set up after our airborne operation,” said Staff Sgt. Trenten Collins, 2nd ASOS JTAC. “Jumping in is just one way to get to where we’re going. Today we jumped in, hit the ground, and had our high frequency antenna up and long-haul communications with TACPs from across the world.”

    To get the most out of a training opportunity, these units ensure they maximize their time in the field.

    “We always combine our training missions,” Collins said. “We try to knock out as many training objectives as possible. If we’re going to do a jump, we’re definitely going to try and test out our combat capabilities. Today was a success.”

    By continuously practicing their ability to execute anywhere at any time, the 435th AGOW ensures the U.S. Air Force is both lethal and ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 12:17
    Story ID: 380247
    Location: FLöRSHEIM-DALSHEIM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 ASOG, 435 CRG conduct airborne insertion training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    communications
    parachute
    CRG
    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Tactical Air Control Party
    JTAC
    TACP
    expeditionary
    ACE
    insertion
    Joint Terminal Attack Controller
    86th Airlift Wing
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    combat readiness
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    airborne
    joint operations
    training
    air power
    86 AW
    435th Contingency Response Group
    4th Air Support Operations Group
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    ASOG
    World’s Best Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    long-haul communications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT