LRAFB to Celebrate 65 Years with Aerial Review over Little Rock

Little Rock Air Force Base aviators are scheduled to perform an aerial review of the greater Little Rock area to thank Arkansans for their unwavering community support for more than 65 years on Oct 9.



Since Little Rock AFB first opened its gates on October 9, 1955, the greater local community has extended unparalleled support to our Airmen and their families. Little Rock AFB would not exist as it does today had the community not purchased the land it donated to the Air Force for the base in 1952.



This same supportive community has been essential to the success of members across Team Little Rock as we execute our Department of Defense mission to train, project, and sustain agile combat airlift across the globe.



The aerial review will include four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and one C-130H Hercules flying in formation led by a vintage C-47 Skytrain cargo plane. The aircraft will represent each component that comprises the ‘Home of Herk Nation:’ the 19th Airlift Wing, the 314th Airlift Wing, the 189th Airlift Wing, and the 913th Airlift Group. Central Arkansans can expect to see America’s premier combat airlifters flying our heritage painted aircraft from various vantage points beginning at approximately 11 a.m.



“While we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Thunder Over the Rock Airshow due to COVID-19,” said Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “We thought it appropriate to still pause to recognize the significant milestone of Little Rock Air Force Base turning 65, and to offer our gratitude for your outstanding and enduring community support.”



Aerial reviews are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force aircrew and maintainers; they are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.



For more information on this event and other Little Rock AFB activities, follow @LittleRockAirForceBase on Facebook, and Instagram. Feel free to use #LRAFB65 #HerkNation and #weARstrong when posting to social media.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2020 Date Posted: 10.05.2020 11:20 Story ID: 380237 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRAFB to Celebrate 65 Years with Aerial Review over Little Rock, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.