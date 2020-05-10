Indiana Harbor dredging begins

Dredging began at Indiana Harbor yesterday, Oct. 4, 2020, and will continue through the fall of 2020, a continuation of the dredging that stopped in 2019 for the winter season.



The contractors, a joint venture with Kokosing Construction Company, Ohio, and O'Brien and Gere, Illinois, will dredge approximately 150,000 to 200,000 cubic yards in 2020. The navigation project consists of a harbor channel ranging in depth from 27 to 29 feet low water datum, and two canals with depths of 22 feet. The project includes the operation and maintenance of the East Chicago, Indiana, confined disposal facility.



Since 2012, over 1.58 million cubic yards of sediment has been removed from the waterway which improves efficiency of deep draft commercial navigation and reduce the contaminants that had previously been washing into Lake Michigan. By next year, a majority of the federal channel will be dredged to congressionally-authorized navigation depths, including the removal of sediments in adjacent berthing and docking areas, at a nonfederal expense.



Additional information about the Indiana Harbor and Canal Dredging and Disposal Project is available at http://www.lrc.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works-Projects/Indiana-Harbor/.

