Grand Rapids native promoted to Navy master chief

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Senior Chief Religious Program Specialist Jennifer Kitson, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan and 2005 graduate of Albertus Magnus College, was promoted to the rank of master chief petty officer in a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, Sept. 22.



Kitson provides programmatic and administrative support to chaplains across the Commander, Navy Installations Command shore enterprise, ensuring the religious freedoms of service members are met. She was one of three active duty religious program specialists selected for promotion to the paygrade of E9.



During the ceremony, Kitson’s mother, Linda Snow, removed her senior chief anchors, followed by her father, Tom Snow, and husband, Jesse Kitson, pinning master chief anchors on her uniform. Kitson’s mentor, Dino Medler, held the honor of placing a master chief petty officer combination cover.



“I am extremely thankful for all of the opportunities that I have been given, the people I have met along the way and the challenging times I have had,” said Kitson. “They have made me into the person I am today.”



Though the promotion to master chief petty was a milestone for Kitson, she is most proud of seeing Sailors that she served with advance in their careers, shaping civilians into Sailors as a former recruit division commander and becoming a Navy chief.



“No matter where you came from or your background, if we put our differences aside for the good of others we can succeed at anything we put our minds to,” said Kitson. “I have learned that I am stronger than I ever thought I was. If you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything; a smile and thank you goes a long way; [and] people don't necessarily remember what you say but how you make them feel.”



