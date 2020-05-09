NAS Oceana Emphasizes Kitchen Fire Prevention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—



Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. As the holiday season approaches, it is essential for everyone at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana to be aware of how to keep their families safe by using every measure to reduce the risk of cooking up a disaster in their homes.



NAS Oceana commanding officer, Capt. John Hewitt, signed a proclamation which declares Oct. 4-10, 2020 as Fire Prevention Week onboard the installation. The theme of this year’s FPW is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” which serves as a reminder to stay alert and use caution when cooking to reduce the risk of kitchen fires.



“Naval Air Station Oceana is committed to the safety of everyone who works onboard the installation,” said Hewitt. “This includes making sure they’re safe in their own homes at the end of the day.”



According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), home fires killed more than 2,630 people in the United States in 2017, and two of every five home fires start in the kitchen.



“Every Sailor and civilian employee at NAS Oceana has a role in the overall mission of what we do here, but they also play a vital role in keeping their families, friends, and community safe,” said Hewitt. “During this year’s Fire Prevention Week, we’re emphasizing that role by stressing the importance of fire safety in the kitchen.”



Kenneth Snyder, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services district fire chief, said there are many ways to reduce the risk of kitchen fires at home or in the barracks.



“The first step to reducing the risk of kitchen fires is to know the hazards,” said Snyder. “Kitchen fires can start for a number of reasons, including grease spillover, flammable materials near the stovetop, or leaving food in the oven for too long.”



Staying alert and not leaving cooking unattended could help prevent fires. However, situations can go wrong, and it’s important to know what to do when a fire breaks out.



“It’s critical to have a plan of action for your family in the event of a kitchen fire,” said Snyder. “Having working smoke alarms with fresh batteries in every room of your house could mean the difference between life and death. Knowing how to respond is another piece of the puzzle. Make sure your family knows the quickest way out of the house if a kitchen fire gets out of control.”



Calling 9-1-1 [or 433-9111 for emergencies on base] immediately after a fire starts in your home is necessary to ensure emergency responders could get there as quickly as possible, but Snyder said knowing how to prevent a fire in the first place is the most effective way to guarantee your family and home are safe.



“Before cooking in your kitchen, especially as we approach the holidays, know how to prevent fires before they start,” said Snyder. “Familiarize yourself with the hazards, stay alert while cooking, and teach your family about fire prevention.”



For more information about kitchen fire prevention, visit www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Top-fire-causes/Cooking.

