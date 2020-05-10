Station teacher receives “Mayor’s Award”

The Iwakuni City Board of Education awarded Sandra Lewis, an Art teacher at Matthew C. Perry High School, for her artwork “Four Seasons” at the Iwakuni City Culture Center in Iwakuni City, Oct. 3, 2020.



Lewis received the “Mayor’s Award” in the sculpture, handicraft, and design category. Her design was four different art pieces in circular frames highlighting the yearly seasons.



A year and a half ago, Lewis began working on her Fall piece and later decided to continue to depict all four seasons.

The Iwakuni City Board of Education hosts an art competition annually and this year they reached out to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. A friend of Lewis’ recommended she enter the art show, but Lewis didn’t know it was a competition until the day that she found out she won.



“When I first found out, I was surprised and hadn’t seen the show or knew how big of a deal it was, I looked at the other artwork, it was fantastic and professional, so it made me very proud. It was unexpected,” Lewis said. “I felt honored that they allowed me to enter and it made all the time I put in those pieces worth it.”



Lewis said that she always shares a quote with her students from Albert Einstein, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” She explained that you don’t have to have high quality paints and supplies to create art work, you can find anything and use your imagination.



“I love going around to thrift stores because I can look at things and ask myself how can I make something new out of this,” said Lewis. “I found scrap pieces of paper, paint strips and round frames and made the “Four Seasons” come together.”

