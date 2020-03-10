Director of Air National Guard Visits 175th Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah McClanahan | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, the 13th director of the Air National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sarah McClanahan | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, the 13th director of the Air National Guard, speaks at a retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen Paul C. Maas, Jr., the National Guard assistant to the commander, U.S. Cyber Command, director, National Security Agency, and chief, Central Security Service, Oct. 3, 2020 at 175th Wing, Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md. Loh presided over the ceremony after spending the day touring the 175th Wing base and speaking with Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah M. McClanahan) see less | View Image Page

The top leader of the Air National Guard met with Airmen of the 175th Wing, October 3, 2020, during a visit to Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland.



Over the course of the day, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the Air National Guard, spoke with the members of the Maryland Air National Guard and answered their questions during the tour of the facilities. Additionally, Loh presided over the socially-distant retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul C. Maas, Jr.



As director, Loh is responsible for formulating, developing, and coordinating all plans, policies, and programs for more than 107,700 ANG Airmen and civilians in 90 wings and 175 geographically separated units located in 213 locations throughout the 50 states, 3 territories, and the District of Columbia.



Loh sat down and spoke with a group of Airmen over lunch where he explained that of the around 1000 aircraft assigned to the Air National Guard, nearly 20 of these are assigned to the Maryland Air National Guard. He highlighted the 175th Wing’s breadth of experience and knowledge, including their familiarity with cyber operations.

“What you do for America is just unbelievable,” expressed Loh. “Thank you very much.”



Throughout the lunch Loh checked the pulse of the Airmen and heard their personal stories. Some of the topics Loh spoke with them about included COVID-19 response efforts, their reasons for joining the National Guard, and their long-term goals.



“In my experience, the farther up you get in leadership, the more removed you are from the troops on the ground,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Paul Muggli, command chief for the 175th Wing. “Whether it’s policy or mission, things change all the time and it’s important to check in with Airmen to ensure the mission is still effective. Loh’s visit accomplished just that.”



To show his appreciation for their commitment to service, Loh recognized and coined individual Airmen for their outstanding contributions while serving through the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It was an incredible feeling to be a part of the COVID-19 response in my own community,” said Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders, public affairs specialist for the 175th Wing. “The hours were long and hard. But, it feels great to be recognized for all the work we put in.”



To wrap up the duty day, Loh presided over the retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul C. Maas, Jr., who served his entire 42- year military career with the Maryland Air National Guard. In-person attendance for the ceremony was limited to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols were practiced. During the ceremony, Maas thanked Loh for his kind words and attendance.



“You took time out of your weekend to visit the Airmen of the 175th Wing and preside over my ceremony and I appreciate that so much,” said Maas.