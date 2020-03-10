Airman begins new career: Airman Spotlight

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- After hearing her best friend and cousin speak so highly of the 139th Airlift Wing, Airman Emily Akey became convinced Rosecrans would be her new guard home.





Akey, who works in material management and is assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, recently returned from basic training and technical school in May.



Akey said she has joined a team of amazing airmen that consistently push her skills and knowledge to become a better airman and overall person.



“I have amazing people I’m learning under,” said Akey. “They always tell me ‘thank you for asking questions’…it makes me feel better about myself that I have people who actually want to teach me.”



Akey said you have to be alert in her career because it’s a lot of work, but it’s easy work if you do it right.



As a Cameron, Missouri native, Akey is thankful to serve alongside the many great airmen in the Missouri National Guard.



Outside of the uniform, Akey and her best friend opened a nutrition club in Moberly, Missouri. Akey says nutrition is one of her passions and she hopes to show others that nutrition matters whether you're in the military or not.

