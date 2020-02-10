Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania Soldier Recognized as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Spc. Caitlin Rippin, from Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Spc. Caitlin Rippin, from Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, an animal care specialist assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility’s Veterinarian Services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), poses for a photo with Gina, a military working dog (MWD), on base, Sept. 26, 2020. Rippin is recognized as the CLDJ Member in the Spotlight, Oct. 2, 2020. In her duties, Rippin responds to any MWD medical emergencies and advises the command on the prevention of zoonotic diseases. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Army Spc. Caitlin Rippin, from Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, is an animal care specialist assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility’s Veterinarian Services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and is recognized as the CLDJ Member in the Spotlight, Oct. 2, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.



Rippin’s supervisor, Army Capt. Brent Von Schaumburg, Veterinarian, CLDJ, recommended her as the CLDJ Member in the Spotlight.



“Spc. Rippin proves herself to be an exceptional Soldier daily,” said Von Schaumburg. “She works above her rank in providing exceptional nursing care and administrative support for the veterinary clinic.”



At CLDJ, Rippin has many duties and responsibilities.



“My main responsibilities include responding to any military working dog emergencies and advising the command on the prevention of zoonotic diseases, particularly rabies,” said Rippin. “Furthermore, I must be ready and prepared to move to forward sites to provide veterinary service support downrange.”



Von Schaumburg further highlighted Rippin’s contributions.



“Rippin has capably executed the duties and responsibilities of a clinic non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC),” said Von Schaumburg. “She has been a critical asset in delivering exceptional care to our area of responsibility working dogs, educating the CLDJ population on risks associated with feral animals and developing a walking canine blood bank.”



Rippin, a 2017 graduate of Northern Cambria High School, credits her success at CLDJ to the community and camaraderie within her unit.



“The veterinary services here at CLDJ consists of myself, the veterinarian and two food inspectors,” said Rippin. “We all deployed here together from our home unit in Fort Hood, Texas, and I would not be who I am today without them by my side these past few months. I credit each one of them for my success at CLDJ.”



Though there are many ways for service members to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Rippin is most proud of the person the Army has helped her become.



“I’ve never been more independent and self-sufficient in my life, and I have the military to thank for that,” Rippin said. “I sacrificed leaving my family and my home town at the age of 18. I sacrificed that ‘fun college life’ and going out with my friends. However, I don’t regret my decision to join the Army. I’ve seen more of the world than any of my peers back home; and, not to mention, I’m living debt free.”



Furthermore, Rippin recognizes that she has grown professionally while assigned to CLDJ.



“I’ve grown by being the NCOIC of the veterinary clinic,” said Rippin. “Normally, being the NCOIC of a clinic is a job for an E-5 and above in the Army; however, I, being an E-4 and with no experience running a clinic before coming to CLDJ, can now say that I’m very confident in running my own veterinary clinic.”



As a member of the U.S. Army, Rippin, and other service members stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“I come from a very small town where everybody knows everybody and everyone does the same thing and goes to the same college,” Rippin said. “I wanted to get out and see the world and not follow what everyone else was doing. I believe a lot of people in this world are afraid of change and being afraid can set you back in life. I decided that I wouldn’t let that fear influence my future. My decision to join the Army was because I overcame that fear, and it has helped guide me to where I am today.”