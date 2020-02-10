NOSC Orlando Holds Change of Command Ceremony

ORLANDO, FL. OCT. 2, 2020 – Cmdr. Jamis M. Seals relieved Cmdr. Michael E. Eatough as commanding officer, Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Orlando during a social distancing ceremony held at NOSC Orlando on October 2, 2020.



The ceremony adhered to health and safety guidelines by having only close family members in the audience. All attendees wore masks and maintained social distancing. For those that could not be there in person, the ceremony was streamed online.



For Cmdr. Eatough, who began his career as an enlisted Operations Specialist and was later commissioned through Officer Candidate School, the day’s events also served as his retirement ceremony.



“I will miss the comradery,” says Eatough. “As a Commanding Officer you always put your heart and soul into every command. I will miss the chance to directly influence Sailors. Even through the challenging times, those relationships with Sailors made the difference. That is why I stuck around for 26 years.”



Oncoming Command Officer, Cmdr. Jamis Seals said that Eatough has done a great job and her tenure at NOSC Orlando will be a great time.



“He has been a great mentor to me, he is truly passionate about this command and he has passed that on to me. I’m invigorated by his dedication,” said Seals. “Command is a privilege and this unit from what I have seen so far, is outstanding. The opportunity to command a group of folks like this is rare and I’m excited for that.”



Seal’s, a native of Gaithersburg, Maryland, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003 and has served as a pilot, a squadron department head and an Advanced Helicopter Instructor Pilot. She reported to NOSC Orlando in September 2020.



The goal of NOSC Orlando is to serve the Central Florida Naval Reserve Community by providing training, administration and general assistance to Reserve Sailors and helping them to maintain a mission-ready status.

