1st Lt. Andrew Skretteberg earns prestigious Bronze Star

1st Lt. Andrew Skretteberg, of Worland, Wyo., was awarded the Bronze Star at a welcome home ceremony in Casper, Wyo., on Friday, Sept. 25. He was awarded the medal for his efforts while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. His unit, Charlie Battery, 2-300th Field Artillery was deployed to Kuwait from May 2019 to March 2020.



Skretteberg said the award was a great honor and he’s deeply humbled to have received it. He accredited the award not just to him but to all the Soldiers of C Battery, 2-300th FA.



“The great things we accomplished on this deployment were done together as one, and the camaraderie, devotion and love we have for one another is something that will last a lifetime.” Skretteberg said. “Wyoming is a state unlike any other, filled with hard working, devoted, salt of the earth people and the Wyoming Guard is no exception to this.”



Skretteberg served as a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Liaison Officer. It was while serving this deployment that he facilitated over 100 movements across 4 countries, which included cargo and personnel. Building relationships with other units further enabled his ability to initiate these movements, and was instrumental in the success of the 2-300th FA in their mission overseas.



“We were very lucky to have 1st Lt. Andrew Skretteberg as our Liaison Officer for our deployment. Without him, our movements within Iraq would have ground to a halt. He embodied The Code of the West by living each day with courage and doing what has to be done,” said Capt. Timothy Tierney, battery commander of 2-300th FA.



Skretteberg’s timely decisions while under extreme duress ensured the safety of 15 soldiers during the Iranian Ballistic Missile Attack on the morning of Jan. 8, 2020 in Iraq. With only a few hours forewarning, he was able to coordinate the movement that led the soldiers and himself away from the immediate vicinity of the attack.



“While in Iraq he put the well-being of the soldiers under his charge above his own during multiple rocket and missile attacks on his position. His spirited action during the Iranian Theater Ballistic Missile attack on his position ensured the safety of those soldiers under his charge,” Tierney said.



It was for his distinguished efforts for saving the lives of 15 soldiers, and his decision making skills and actions during his deployment that led to the recommendation of his receiving of the Bronze Star.



The Bronze Star is the fourth highest ranking award a service member can receive. It is a signal of a service member’s sacrifice, bravery and honor while serving their country. It can be awarded to members of all branches of service, as well as civilians who fight the enemy or save a wounded soldier.



“I am blessed to call this place my home and to be able to serve in one of the best formations in the world’s greatest fighting force, the United States Army,” Skretteberg said. “I look forward to spending many more years serving this great state alongside my brothers and sisters in the Wyoming Guard. Powder River!”

