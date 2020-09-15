Naval Base Kitsap brings home two Bingham Awards

The Navy Exchanges (NEX) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton and Bangor were each awarded Bingham Awards by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) during two separate ceremonies held Sept. 15 and 17.



“What makes the Bingham Award so special and unique is that it is presented to both the NEX and the local command as a recognition of their partnership and commitment to support the quality of life of our military communities,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Our Sailors need the NEX, but the NEX needs the encouragement and partnership of the base and its leadership in order to do what we do best which is to support our Sailors and military families throughout every stage in their military career and beyond.”



Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton’s NEX won Category 3 of the award for outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support for sales ranging between $20 and $31 million. The Bangor NEX received the same recognition for sales ranging between $31 and $60 million, an overall great success for Naval Base Kitsap.



“This is a huge accomplishment that celebrates hard working and caring people,” said Jean Bergquist, Navy Exchange Northwest district vice president. “The competition is really tough throughout the whole Navy Exchange system. It really is a privilege to every employee and myself to win this award for both locations of Naval Base Kitsap.”



The award is more impactful than ever for the team due to the fact it is Bangor’s first time winning. Both bases won through a coordinated effort because of their proximity.



“We coordinate and these stores in Bangor and Bremerton really work together as one big team, so it is a big deal having both stores win,” said Cricket Mathews, NBK NEX general manager. “It is the first time it has ever happened. All of the teamwork and effort that went into earning these awards is amazing, and I couldn’t be prouder.”



The award does not come with a physical prize, and Mathews made it clear that the emotional and professional benefits are worthwhile.



“The benefit of this award is the recognition for the support that we give the military community and being able to also recognize the relationship we have with the commanding officer and the rest of the Naval Base Kitsap team,” she said.



The Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy Reserve. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.02.2020 17:51 Story ID: 380134 Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US Hometown: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US Hometown: WASHINGTON CITY, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Kitsap brings home two Bingham Awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.