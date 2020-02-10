U.S. Coast Guard boot camp graduate selected as Honor Graduate

Photo By Seaman Josalyn Brown | CAPE MAY, N.J. - Fireman Zane Bowers is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Josalyn Brown | CAPE MAY, N.J. - Fireman Zane Bowers is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Delta 199 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Oct. 2, 2020. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Zane Bowers from Norman, Oklahoma, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, October 2, 2020.



Bowers was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Bowers is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 70 graduates of Recruit Company Delta 199. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Bowers’ company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as range, and seamanship. Delta 199 also earned the Company Commander, and Section Commander Pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

“Being selected for honor graduate truly humbles me and makes me extremely grateful for the opportunities I have had to grow in boot camp. I have been able to push myself with the help of stern encouragement from my company commanders,” said Bowers.

“I was taught that when people’s lives are at stake, there is no room for error. So even when my company commanders seemed so demanding, that was the reality they were preparing me for. As my mistakes became less, I was able to encourage my shipmates more, which in turn helped me develop more mental strength.”