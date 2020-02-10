U.S., multinational forces strengthen interoperability at Combined Resolve XIV

Photo By Joyce Costello | Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment rush to the next objective on...... read more read more Photo By Joyce Costello | Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment rush to the next objective on Sept. 26, 2020 at Hohenfels Training Area as part of Combined Resolve XIV. Combined Resolve XIV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed Multinational exercise designed to build 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division's readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win against any adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Dr. Joyce Costello) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany -- Combined Resolve XIV finished as U.S. Army units and multinational forces conducted the exercise’s final battle Sept. 26 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.



Combined Resolve XIV was a Headquarters Department of the Army directed, multinational exercise designed to build 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division’s readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win.



The exercise was an opportunity for the Spartan Brigade, based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, to build interoperability with other U.S. Army units and multinational partners and allies while training in Europe.



“Combined Resolve XIV was executed in complex field conditions with increased weather effects that truly tested our ability to partner and communicate effectively over a two-week period,” said Col. Terry Tillis, 2nd ABCT, 3rd Inf. Div. Commander.



Tillis said that 2nd ABCT, 3rd Inf. Div. Soldiers trained alongside multinational forces in planning, preparing and rehearsing operations to perform large-scale combat operations in the exercise’s battle periods.



With a focus on interoperability, the training increased readiness among the participants.



“The entire force executed multiple repetitions focused on both offensive and defensive missions making the combined force a much more interoperable and effective force,” said Tillis.



“Exercises like Combined Resolve XIV increase interoperability and build enduring personal relationships to better partner for future missions to deter regional aggression.”



The 1st Cavalry Division Forward leaders also said that exercise strengthened interoperability in the higher command, or HICON.



“Combined Resolve XIV was a unique opportunity to integrate staff officers and liaison officers from France, Poland and Ukraine into our headquarters to solve complex tactical problems under tough and realistic conditions,” said Lt. Col. Judd K. Young, chief of operations for 1st Cav. Div. Forward.



“The exercise helped us to better ‘see ourselves’ under load and at pace, but it also taught us valuable lessons about the human, technical and procedural domains of multinational interoperability that we couldn't have learned anywhere else.”



Joint Multinational Readiness Center personnel executed the exercise in Hohenfels Training Area.



JMRC is one of the 7th Army Training Command’s directorates and operates the U.S. Army’s only Europe-based combat training center. The directorate provides a realistic, complex operational environment for training audiences.



JMRC leaders continued with ensuring safe training and operations in a COVID-19 environment.



According to Maj. Davarius Sharpe, an observer/coach-trainer at JMRC, each participant was required to complete a 14-day restriction of movement and have two negative COVID-19 tests before entering the exercise.



The exercise planners implemented mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures included personnel wearing personal protective equipment such as gloves and eyewear and maintaining physical distancing.



These measures, according to Sharpe, allowed for all participants to carry out their roles in exercise safely with minimal impact to exercise operations.



Combined Resolve XIV finished Sept. 30.



Other units participating in the Combined Resolve XIV were 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, the Nevada National Guard, and 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment of the Georgia National Guard.



Participating nations included France, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Ukraine.



For more information on Combined Resolve XIV, visit https://www.7atc.army.mil/CombinedResolve/.