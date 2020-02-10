Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Office Changes Hands

Courtesy Photo | Command Master Chief (FORCM) Michael J. Roberts relieved FORCM Hosea Smith Jr. as Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Master Chief (FORCM) Michael J. Roberts relieved FORCM Hosea Smith Jr. as Navy Medicine's force master chief and director of the hospital corps during a change of office ceremony at the Defense Health Headquarters Oct. 2, 2020. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Kotara) see less | View Image Page

Force Master Chief (FORCM) Michael J. Roberts relieved FORCM Hosea Smith Jr. as Navy Medicine's Force Master Chief and Director of the Hospital Corps during a change of office ceremony at the Defense Health Headquarters Oct. 1.



Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, presided over the ceremony as staff witnessed the change of office.



“FORCM Smith focused on readiness and that has value to me, and to this organization,” said Gillingham. “FORCM has made significant contributions to Navy Medicine. Driving forward initiatives that are professionalizing the Hospital Corps and preparing it for the unknown challenges of the future.”



As the 15th director of the Hospital Corps, FORCM Smith represented more than 26,000 Hospital Corpsmen, ensuring they received the proper training to provide Sailors, Marines and families around the globe the best care our nation can offer.



“To all the corpsmen out there, you have something great, you have every opportunity to succeed,” said Smith. “You are integral to the Navy Medicine mission, I have traveled the world and seen the best Hospital Corpsmen out there, hands down.”



Roberts assumed the role as the enlisted leader of Navy Medicine and director of the Hospital Corps following the ceremonial "passing of the cutlass".



Roberts is now serving as the 16th Navy Medicine force master chief. He previously served as the Command Master Chief at I Marine Expeditionary Force.



Navy Medicine consists of highly trained, professional people, who operate from well designed platforms, using high performance techniques to provide medical power to support naval superiority world-wide.